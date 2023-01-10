BSK vs JKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Qualifier 2

The second qualifier of the Nepal T20 League will see Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) squaring off against the Janakpur Royals (JKR) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs JKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Biratnagar Super Kings have won six of their last 11 matches. The Janakpur Royals, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 10 matches and will be curious to continue their dominance.

Biratnagar Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Janakpur Royals are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BSK vs JKR Match Details

The second qualifier of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 10 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 11.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSK vs JKR, Match Qualifier 2

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, 11.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Biratnagar Super Kings and Kathmandu Knights, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BSK vs JKR Form Guide

BSK - Won 6 of their last 11 matches.

JKR - Won 7 of their last 10 matches.

BSK vs JKR Probable Playing XI

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Keon Joseph, Shahab Alam, Nandan Yadav, and Surya Tamang.

JKR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Jitendra Mukhiya, Rajesh Pulami, Dilip Nath (wk), Trevon Griffith (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan, and Sharafuddin Ashraf.

BSK vs JKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Saud

A Saud is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Nath is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Kumar

R Kumar and S Jora are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Kumar Yadav played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Talat

H Talat and S Ashraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shinwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Rajbanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sarraf and L Rajbanshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BSK vs JKR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ashraf

S Ashraf will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 644 points in the last nine matches.

H Talat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Talat as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 689 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for BSK vs JKR, Match Qualifier 2

H Talat

S Shinwari

S Ashraf

R Kumar

L Rajbanshi

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, B Kumar Yadav, S Jora

All-rounders: H Talat, S Ashraf, S Shinwari, T Griffith

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, N Yadav, P Sarraf

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, G Sharma, S Jora

All-rounders: H Talat, S Ashraf, S Shinwari, R Nannan

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, S Kami, Surya Tamang

