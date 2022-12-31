BSK vs JKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 16

The 16th game of the Nepal T20 League will see Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) squaring off against the Janakpur Royals (JKR) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday (December 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs JKR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Biratnagar have won two of their last four games, while the Royals have won three of their last four. Biratnagar will look to win the game, but the Royals are expected to prevail.

BSK vs JKR Match Details

The 16th game of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 31 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 4:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BSK vs JKR, Match 16

Date and Time: December 31, 2022; 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling contest. The last game here between Far West United and Biratnagar Super Kings saw 375 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

BSK vs JKR Form Guide

BSK - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

JKR - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

BSK vs JKR Probable Playing XIs

BSK

No injury update

Andre McCarthy (C), Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Shahab Alam, Rijan Dhakal, Nandan Yadav

JKR

No injury update

Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Jitendra Mukhiya, Khadak Bohara, Chadwick Walton (wk), Trevon Griffith (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan

BSK vs JKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Walton

Walton is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Saud is another good pick.

Batters

H Talat

S Jora and Talat are the two best batter picks. A McCarthy played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Sarraf

S Ashraf and Sarraf are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Shinwari is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Yadav

The top bowler picks are K Williams and N Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. L Rajbanshi is another good pick.

BSK vs JKR match captain and vice-captain choices

P Sarraf

Sarraf bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here.

H Talat

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Talat the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and bats in the top order. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for BSK vs JKR, Match 16

S Jora

C Walton

P Sarraf

H Talat

L Rajbanshi

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Walton

Batters: A McCarthy, S Jora, R Nannan, R Kumar, H Talat

All-rounders: P Sarraf, S Ashraf

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, K Williams, N Yadav

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Janakpur Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Walton

Batters: A McCarthy, S Jora, R Nannan, R Kumar, H Talat

All-rounders: P Sarraf, S Ashraf

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, K Williams, S Kami

