BSK vs KAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Nepal T20 League will see Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) squaring off against the Kathmandu Knights (KAK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs KAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Biratnagar Super Kings secured five victories in ten league matches and were third in the table. Kathmandu Knights tasted victories in four out of 10 appearances and finished fourth in the league stage.

The Kathmandu Knights will give it their all to win the match, but the Biratnagar Super Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BSK vs KAK Match Details

The Eliminator match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 9 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSK vs KAK, Match Eliminator

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Lumbini All Stars and Janakpur Royals, where a total of 280 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BSK vs KAK Form Guide

BSK - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

KAK - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

BSK vs KAK Probable Playing XI

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Keon Joseph, Amar Singh Routela, Nandan Yadav, Surya Tamang

KAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Blake, Gyanendra Malla, Sandeep Rajali, Lokesh Bam (wk), Abinash Bohara, Sunam Gautam, Bashir Ahmed, Kamal Singh, Gautam KC, Santosh Karki, Anil Kharel

BSK vs KAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Saud

A Saud is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Bahadur Bam is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Blake

R Kumar and A Blake are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Malla has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Talat

H Talat and B Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Nannan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Singh and A Kharel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Bohara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BSK vs KAK match captain and vice-captain choices

B Ahmed

B Ahmed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 528 points in the last ten matches.

H Talat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Talat as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 595 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for BSK vs KAK, Match Eliminator

H Talat

A Blake

A Bohara

B Ahmed

K Singh

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, A Blake, G Malla

All-rounders: H Talat, S Gautam, B Ahmed, R Nannan

Bowlers: A Bohara, K Singh, N Yadav

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, A Blake, G Sharma

All-rounders: H Talat, B Ahmed, R Nannan

Bowlers: A Bohara, K Singh, N Yadav, A Kharel

