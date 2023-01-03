BSK vs KAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 21

The 21st match of the Nepal T20 League will see Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) squaring off against Kathmandu Knights (KAK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, January 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs KAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Biratnagar Super Kings have won two of their last six matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Kathmandu Knights, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches.

Biratnagar Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but Kathmandu Knights are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BSK vs KAK Match Details

The 21st match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 3 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSK vs KAK, Match 21

Date and Time: 3rd January 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between the Janakpur Royals and Far West United, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

BSK vs KAK Form Guide

BSK - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

KAK - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

BSK vs KAK Probable Playing XI

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Shahab Alam, Rijan Dhakal, Nandan Yadav, Pradeep Airee

KAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Blake, Gyanendra Malla, Sandeep Rajali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ryan Burl, Lokesh Bam (wk), Abinash Bohara, Sunam Gautam, Bashir Ahmed, Kamal Singh, Gautam KC

BSK vs KAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Saud

A Saud is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Airee is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Talat

H Talat and A Blake are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gautam has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

A Omarzai and G Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Burl is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Bohara

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bohara and A Kharel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BSK vs KAK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

A Omarzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 556 points in the last six matches.

H Talat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Talat as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 407 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BSK vs KAK, Match 21

H Talat

A Blake

S Gautam

A Bohara

A Omarzai

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, A Blake, S Gautam

All-rounders: A Omarzai, G Sharma

Bowlers: A Bohara, K Singh, A Kharel, B Ahmed

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Saud

Batters: H Talat, A Blake, S Gautam

All-rounders: A Omarzai

Bowlers: A Bohara, K Singh, A Kharel, B Ahmed, Surya Tamang, N Yadav

