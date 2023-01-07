BSK vs KAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 29

The 29th game of the Nepal T20 League will see Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) square off against Kathmandu Knights (KAK) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday (January 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs KAK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Super Kings have won four of their last nine games, while the Knights have also done likewise. The Super Kings will look to win the game, but the Knights are expected to prevail.

BSK vs KAK Match Details

The 29th game of the Nepal T20 League will be played on January 7 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BSK vs KAK, Match 29

Date and Time: January 7, 2023; 8:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Biratnagar Super Kings and Far West United saw 291 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

BSK vs KAK Form Guide

BSK - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

KAK - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

BSK vs KAK Probable Playing XIs

BSK

No injury update

Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Shahab Alam, Rijan Dhakal, Nandan Yadav, Pradeep Airee

KAK

No injury update

Alex Blake, Gyanendra Malla, Sandeep Rajali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ryan Burl, Lokesh Bam (wk), Abinash Bohara, Sunam Gautam, Bashir Ahmed, Kamal Singh, Gautam KC

BSK vs KAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Saud

Saud is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. P Airee is another good pick.

Batters

H Talat

Talat and A Blake are the two best batter picks. S Gautam has played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

Omarzai and G Sharma are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Singh is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Ahmed

The top bowler picks are Ahmed and A Kharel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Bohara is another good pick.

BSK vs KAK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

Omarzai bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him the safest captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 556 points in the last six games.

H Talat

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Talat the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls in the middle overs and bats in the top order. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 560 points in the last eight games.

Five Must-Picks for BSK vs KAK, Match 29

H Talat

A Blake

A Bohara

B Ahmed

A Omarzai

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Airee

Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, A Blake, S Gautam

All-rounders: A Omarzai

Bowlers: A Bohara, K Singh, A Kharel, B Ahmed, N Yadav

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Saud

Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, A Blake, S Gautam, R Nannan

All-rounders: A Omarzai

Bowlers: A Bohara, K Singh, A Kharel, B Ahmed

