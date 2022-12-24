BSK vs LAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nepal T20 2022, Match 3

Biratnagar Super Kings (BSK) will take on the Lumbini All Stars (LAS) in the third match of the Nepal T20 2022 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday (December 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BSK vs LAS Dream11 Prediction, including the playing 11s and pitch report.

The Lumbini All-Stars began their season with a 67-runs victory over West United. Their batters looked confident, with Lahiru Milantha scoring 67 runs and Dipendra Singh scoring 35. Sagar Dhakal was outstanding with the ball for them, taking two wickets. They will look to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming games.

Biratnagar Super Kings, on the other hand, will play their first game of the tournament and will have Andre McCarthy, Sikandar Raza, Shahab Alam, and Keon Joseph in their squad.

BSK vs LAS, Match Details

The third match of the Nepal T20 2022 between Biratnagar Super Kings and Lumbini All Stars will be played on December 25 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The game is set to commence at 09.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BSK vs LAS, Match 3, Nepal T20 2022

Date & Time: December 25, 2022, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Streaming: Fancode

BSK vs LAS, Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground pitch has favored batters over bowlers in the first two games. There will also be bounce and movement on offer for the pacers. Spinners will also prove to be effective in the middle overs of the game.

BSK vs LAS Probable Playing 11 today

BSK injury/team news

No injury concerns.

BSK Probable Playing XI:

Pradeep Airee (wk), Hussain Talat, Rohit Kumar, Andre McCarthy, Sikandar Raza, Narayan Joshi, Gaur Sharma, Rijan Dhakal, Shahab Alam, Keon Joseph, Amar Singh

LAS injury/team news

No injury concerns.

LAS Probable Playing XI:

Lahiru Milantha (wk), Unmukt Chand, Kushal Bhurtel, Sagar Dhakal, Yogendra Singh Karki, Kishore Mahato, Pat Brown, Bipul Sharma, Gulshan Jha, Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee (c)

BSK vs LAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lahiru Milantha (60 runs in his previous outing; S.R: 120)

He is an impactful batter who displayed his ability in the previous game by scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of 120.00. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Hussain Talat (394 runs in 18 T20I games, Average: 24.60)

The talented left-handed batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs and anchor the innings. He has played 18 T20I games so far and has scored 394 runs at an average of 24.60. He is a must-pick for tomorrow's outing.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dipendra Singh (35 runs & three wickets in his previous match, S.R: 92.11)

Dipendra was outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the previous game, outfoxing opponents with his medium-fast bowling. He scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 92.11 while taking three wickets in the last match.

Top Bowler Pick

Sagar Dhakal (Three wickets in his previous outing; E.R: 3.90)

He looked really good with his spin bowling in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.25. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

BSK vs LAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Unmukt Chand

Unmukt is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in recent years for various franchises. He has scored 300 runs in 21 IPL games so far and is a must-have for your BSK vs LAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Sikandar Raza

He is an experienced all-rounder with excellent spin options for his side. He has scored 1259 runs and taken 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.18 in 66 T20I games, making him an excellent pick for your BSK vs LAS Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks for BSK vs LAS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Rohit Kumar

Andre McCarthy

Sikandar Raza

Kushal Bhurtel

Sagar Dhakal

BSK vs LAS match expert tips 3rd match

Deependra Singh is a consistent performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 2.57 in the previous game and could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

BSK vs LAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Head To Head League

BSK vs LAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Lahiru Milantha

Batters: Unmukt Chand, Hussain Talat, K Bhurtel

All-Rounders: Bipul Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Deependra Airee

Bowlers: Kevin Joseph, K Mahato, S Alam, Rahul Dhakal

BSK vs LAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Grand League

BSK vs LAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Lahiru Milantha, P Airee

Batters: Unmukt Chand, Hussain Talat, K Bhurtel

All-Rounders: Bipul Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Deependra Airee

Bowlers: S Alam, S Dhakal, Rahul Dhakal

