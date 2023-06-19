BSK vs UNE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Romania T10 match – June 19, 2023

The second match of the ECS Romania T10 league is all set to unfold on June 19 as Bucharest Super Kings prepare to take on UNEFS at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. The game is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST. Both teams would be playing their first match and would be looking to assess their strengths and weaknesses as they look to advance further into the tournament.

Furthermore, both sides are yet to lock horns against one another in the history of the ECS Romania league. It will also be interesting to see how they take on each other in the upcoming fixture.

As we look ahead, let us look at the top 3 players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the BSK vs UNE Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Haider Ali (UNE) - 8 credits

Haider has scored 95 runs in seven T10 innings at an explosive strike rate of 184. He is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and can use the long levers very well. Besides, he averages just under 20 with one thirty-plus score to his name.

With his power-hitting abilities, Haider can be a very dangerous customer to deal with. He should surely be one of your top picks in your BSK vs UNE Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Al Amin (BSK) - 6.5 credits

Al Amin is a handy all-rounder who provides a great deal of balance to his side. He has scored 100 runs in 11 T10 innings which includes his best score of 45. His strike rate is also well over 145. He hasn’t quite proved his worth with the ball yet but we are confident that he will bring his A-game to the fore in crunch games.

#1 Pavel Florin (UNE) - 9 credits

Florin is a household name in Romanian cricket. His bowling figures are impressive compared to most of his countrymen. He averages 23.57 and has picked up seven wickets at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 9.42.

Florin can be a threat to any batting lineup. He should most definitely feature in your BSK vs UNE Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

