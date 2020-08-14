BSVB vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Dresden Match - Aug 14th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Dresden League pits BSV Britannia against BSC Rehberge on Friday at Ostrapark.

Both sides have been the standouts in this tournament with only a couple of losses to their names. Their performances in the semi-finals should also give them a lot of confidence as they made quick work of Chemnitz and RC Dresden.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides was a high-scoring encounter in which Britannia came out on top. If that fixture is any indication of things to come, another exciting game is on the cards in the final of the ECS T10 Dresden 2020

Squads to choose from

BSV Britannia

Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das and Hazrat Ahmadzai.

BSC Rehberge

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijad Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ganidu Arumadura, Ronson Muliyil, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Sadiq Sabah and Atta Ur Rahman Shinwari.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

BSV Britannia

M Negi, V Lakshmanan, N Yasser, R Singh, S Goyal, W Virk, F Khan, W Ahmed, H Thakur, G Lohia and K Shouradhya

BSC Rehberge

J Iqbal, S Liaqat, I Chaudry, S Azhar, A Butt, N Mujadaddy, J Luqman, S Ahmad, S Mia, G Arumadura and S Safi

Match Details

Match: BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge

Date: 14th August 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch at Ostrapark should help the bowlers with swing and variable bounce on offer. However, the batsmen have managed to take the bowlers on and post scores over 100 at an alarming rate.

A similar sort of wicket is expected for the final with both sides looking to bat first with 100 being a decent total, considering the occasion and the pressure of a final.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BSVB vs BSCR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmad, F Khan, S Safi, H Thakur, R Singh, S Goyal, S Liaqat, J Iqbal, G Lohia, G Arumadura and K Shouradhya

Captain: R Singh, Vice-Captain: S Liaqat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Negi, V Lakhsmanan, S Safi, I Choudry, R Singh, S Goyal, S Liaqat, J Iqbal, G Lohia, G Arumadura and K SHouradhya

Captain: R Singh, Vice-Captain:J Iqbal