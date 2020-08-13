BSVB vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 13th, 2020

The final ECS Dresden T10 fixture of the day will be contested between RC Dresden and BSV Britannia at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden.

RCD have been one of the most consistent teams in the league so for but have failed to put in their best foot forward during the last two games.

BSVB is the only team to have remained unbeaten in the league so far, and with two exciting teams facing off today, there will be a lot to look out for!

Squads to choose from

RC Dresden

Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

BSV Britannia

Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das and Hazrat Ahmadzai.

Predicted Playing XIs

RC Dresden

Syed Waqar, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar and Kapil Chandnani.

BSV Britannia

Rohit Singh, Sanjish Giyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Faisal Khan, Zamir Haider, Waleed Ahmed, Hitesh Thakur, Gaurav Lohia, Mohit Negi and Vijay Lakshmanan

Match Details

Match: RC Dresden vs BSV Britanna

Date: 13th August 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch will favour the batsmen and we can expect to see a good total on the board in the first innings. The pacers will also have some fun during the outing as the track has produced some good swing over the course of the tournaments. The spinners are unlikely to enjoy bowling on this pitch.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BSVB vs RCD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Vivek Nandkumar, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Waqas Virk, Rohit Singh, Rahul Grover, Sahib Singh, Kapil Chandnani and Sanish Goyal.

Captain: Kapil Chandnani Vice-Captain: Rohit Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Vivek Nandkumar, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Waqas Virk, Rohit Singh, Waleed Ahmed, Kapil Chandnani, Sanish Goyal and Vijay Lakshmanan.

Captain: Faisal Khan Vice-Captain: Kapil Chandnani