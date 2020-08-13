BSVB vs UGSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 13th, 2020

The second last ECS Dresden T10 fixture of the day will be contested between USG Chemnitz and BSV Britannia at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden. USG Chemnitz have not had a good run in the league stages, winning only two games so far.

USG have failed to chase below-par totals numerous time this season, but one big positive for them is that their bowling unit has been in excellent form throughout the tournament.

On the other hand, BSV Britannia have remained unbeaten in the league stages and will be the favourites for this fixture.

Squads to choose from

BSV Britannia

Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das and Hazrat Ahmadzai.

USG Chemnitz

Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir.

Predicted Playing XIs

USG Chemnitz

Rajesh Nagaraja, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Arul Dinesh, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdul Basir and Sahith Reddy

BSV Britannia

Rohit Singh, Sanjish Giyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Faisal Khan, Zamir Haider, Waleed Ahmed, Hitesh Thakur, Gaurav Lohia, Mohit Negi and Vijay Lakshmanan

Match Details

Match: USG Chemnitz vs BSV Britannia

Date: 13th August 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ostrapark Ground has proved to be a good hunting ground for the pace bowlers, with the swing on offer working to the advantage of the quicks. The spinners have had to depend on their variations, with not much turn procured over the duration of the competition.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Rajesh Nagaraja, Abdulsamad Stanikza, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan and Sanish Goyal.

Captain: Rohit Singh Vice-Captain: Abdul Basir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sahith Reddy, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan and Gaurav Lohia.

Captain: Sahith Reddy Vice-Captain: Rajesh Nagaraja