BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Dresden T10 Match - August 14th, 2020

The first semifinal of the ongoing ECS Dresden T10 League will feature BSV Britannia taking on USG Chemnitz at the Ostrapark Ground in Dresden. USG Chemnitz won three games in the group stages and managed to finish fourth on the points table while BSVB topped the charts with 12 points.

BSVB have been one among the excellent sides in the tournament. They are known for restricting their opponents within a below-par score and have also done well during run-chases.

USGC started their campaign with a loss over RC Dresden but later found the right balance in the team which helped them win a few matches. However, they will need to put in their best in this game and get the better of their opponents.

Squads to choose from

BSV Britannia

Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das and Hazrat Ahmadzai.

USG Chemnitz

Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir.

Predicted Playing XIs

USG Chemnitz

Rajesh Nagaraja, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sahith Reddy, Aditya Narayanan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soranganvi, Karthikeyan Manga, Arul Dinesh, Abdul Basir and Abhishek Sahni.

BSV Britannia

Rohit Singh, Vijay Lakshmanan, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Faisal Khan, Waleed Ahmed, Hitesh Thakur, Sandan Chintanippu, Nithin Das, Gaurav Lohia and Mohit Negi.

Match Details

Match: USG Chemnitz vs BSV Britannia

Date: 14th August 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch is favourable for the batsmen. The team batting first will have to focus on putting up a good total on the board, given that there have been many occasions when good totals have been defended on this surface.

The pacers will continue to get some assistance with the zip and bounce off the surface, while the spinners will need to use specific variations to have an edge over the batsmen.

ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BSVB vs USGC Dream11 predictions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vijay Lakshmanan, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Sanish Goyal, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan and Waleed Ahmed.

Captain: Rohit Singh Vice-Captain: Abdul Basir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vijay Lakshmanan, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Sanish Goyal, Rohit Singh, Waqas Wrik, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sahith Reddy and Waleed Ahmed.

Captain: Rajesh Nagaraja Vice-Captain: Sahith Reddy