The eighth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see Bangla Tigers (BT) square off against Chennai Braves (CB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Braves lost their first game against New York Strikers by 27 runs, while the Tigers have won one of their two matches. The Braves will look to win the game, but the Tigers have a better squad and are expected to prevai;.

BT vs CB Match Details

The eighth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BT vs CB, Match 8

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent and is conducive for both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Chennai Braves and New York Strikers saw 171 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

BT vs CB Form Guide

BT - W L

CB - L

BT vs CB Probable Playing XIs

BT

No injury update

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Jake Ball, Joe Clarke (wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

CB

No injury update

Sikandar Raza (C), Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, Patrick Dooley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Henry Brookes, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Sabir Rao, Vriitya Aravind

BT vs CB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind (1 match, 18 runs)

Aravind is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He can earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Clarke is another good pick.

Batters

E Lewis (2 matches, 72 runs)

C Munro and E Lewis are the two best batter picks. D Malan has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Fuller (1 match, 6 runs, 3 wickets)

J Fuller and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Raza is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Howell (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are B Howell and M Pathirana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Brookes is another good pick.

BT vs CB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

Al Hasan is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has scored 14 runs and taken a wicket in two games.

S Raza

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Raza the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scored two runs and took a wicket in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for BT vs CB, Match 8

J Fuller 6 runs and 3 wickets 107 points S Raza 2 runs and 1 wicket 39 points S Al Hasan 14 runs and 1 wicket 62 points B Howell 3 wickets 110 points E Lewis 72 runs 129 points

Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you win a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

Batters: H Zazai, E Lewis, C Munro, D Malan

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, J Fuller, S Raza

Bowlers: B Howell, M Pathirana, H Brookes

Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

Batters: H Zazai, E Lewis, C Munro

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, J Fuller, S Raza, R Mustafa

Bowlers: B Howell, M Pathirana, P Dooley

