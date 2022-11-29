BT vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see the Bangla Tigers (BT) squaring off against the Delhi Bulls (DB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BT vs DB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Delhi Bulls have won one of their last four matches. Bangla Tigers, too, have won one of their last four matches and will be eager to make a comeback in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Bangla Tigers will give it their all to win the match but the Delhi Bulls have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BT vs DB Match Details

The 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BT vs DB, Match 19

Date and Time: 29 November 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

BT vs DB Form Guide

BT - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

DB - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

BT vs DB Probable Playing XI

BT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke (wk), Iftikhar-Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Colin Munro, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Mohammad Amir.

DB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tom Banton (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Rilee Rossouw (c), Tim David, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Imad Wasim, Asif Khan, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed.

BT vs DB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Banton

T Banton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. J Clarke is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Lewis

T David and E Lewis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Rossouw has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

R Mustafa and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. I Wasim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Howell

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Maqsood and B Howell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Gleeson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BT vs DB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Al Hasan has smashed 29 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

E Lewis

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make E Lewis the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. Lewis has smashed 114 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BT vs DB, Match 19

S Al Hasan

E Lewis

T Banton

R Mustafa

B Howell

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Banton.

Batters: T David, E Lewis, H Zazai, R Rossouw.

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Mustafa, I Wasim.

Bowlers: B Howell, R Gleeson, W Maqsood.

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Banton.

Batters: E Lewis, H Zazai, R Rossouw.

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, R Mustafa, I Wasim.

Bowlers: B Howell, R Gleeson, W Maqsood, M Amir.

Poll : 0 votes