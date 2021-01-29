BT vs MA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Jan 30th, 2021

Match 7 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 has the Bangla Tigers taking on the Maratha Arabians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

The Maratha Arabians have had a mixed start to their campaign with one win and loss each. Despite their opener Abdul Shakoor firing on all cylinders in the first game, the Arabians weren't able to carry the same momentum into their game against the Delhi Bulls, who blew them over with a stunning onslaught. Mosaddek Hossain and Co. will look to get back to winning ways, but they have a tough task on their hands.

Their opponents, the Bangla Tigers, have only played one game which ended in a defeat to the Delhi Bulls. However, captain Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles were able to get going for the Tigers, and the team will bank on its resourceful bowling attack led by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Like the Arabians, the Tigers will also look to get their campaign on track.

Although the Arabians have a couple of points to their name already, the Bulls are the clear favourites heading into this encounter. Another cracking game of cricket beckons, with both sides eyeing a win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Squads to choose from

Maratha Arabians

Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangla Tigers

Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

Predicted Playing 11s:

Maratha Arabians

Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher(C), Johnson Charles, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores(WK), Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan and Fazal Haque.

Match Details

Match: Maratha Arabians vs Bangla Tigers, Match 7

Date: 30th January 2021, at 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has shown signs of slowing down, another high-scoring game beckons on Saturday. The pacers will get some extra bounce and swing early on, but the spinners should ideally have a bigger say in this game's outcome.

With this being an afternoon clash, both teams will want to bat first and pile on the runs. 100 is a bare minimum at this venue, with the batsmen likely to target the shorter side of the ground.

BT vs MA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BT vs MA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Andre Fletcher, Muktar Ali, Mohd Hafeez, Karim Janat, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Laurie Evans

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Andre Fletcher, Muktar Ali, Mohd Hafeez, Karim Janat, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mujeeb ur Rehman and George Garton

Captain: Laurie Evans, Vice-Captain: Karim Janat