BTC vs CLU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T10 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Club 71 faces off against the Bengal Tigers CC in Match 1 of the Finnish Premier League T10 2020.

Finnish Premier League 2020 T10 action kicks off on Sunday with the opening encounter pitting Bengal Tigers CC and Club 71 against each other.

The much-fancied Bengal Tigers will look to kickstart their campaign on the right note with the likes of Mehran Amin and Muhammad Abedin in their ranks. However, Club 71 would also fancy their chances of an upset, despite having an inexperienced side.

Given the nature of the T10 format, all the signs point towards an emphatic start to the T10 tournament at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

Squads to choose from

Bengal Tigers CC

M Imrul Abedin, T Sarker, S Kundu, H Al-Amin, M Islam, M Amin, O Ibrahim, S Jahan, N Akhand, A Hanif Khan, N Nuda, B Khan, M Al-Belal, S Alam, T Saha, MJK Sohag, M Arshed, M Rony, R Sardar, S Ali.

Club 71

B Islam, M Moniruzzaman, S Hossain, I Islam, M Ratan, S Ibrahim, R Hossan, U Hossen Khan, T Ahmed, R Miah, N Chowdhury, M Rahman, M Rashel, M Billah, H Ullah Shimo, A Imran, S Ullah, H Hassan, J Nayem, M Shofiullah, F Rahman, A Rahman, S Saykath, M Sorhabbali

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengal Tigers CC

M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

Club 71

B Islam, M Moniruzzaman, I Islam, R Hossan, S Hossan, H Ullah Shimo, T Ahmed, F Rahman, A Imran, M Shofiullah and A Rahman.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Tigers CC vs Club 71

Date: June 7, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pace bowlers enjoyed the conditions at this venue during the T20 tournament. They will be crucial on this surface with the batsmen likely to have some trouble putting them away. The spinners are unlikely to find much help from the wicket, which may level the playing field for the batsmen.

Finnish League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imrul-Abedin, H Al-Amin, I Islam, M Amin, R Hossan, B Khan, N Huda, A Rahman, M Shofiullah, R Sardar and T Saha.

Captain: B Khan, Vice-Captain: M Imrul-Abedin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imrul-Abedin, O Ibrahim, I Islam, M Islam, R Hossan, B Khan, N Huda, A Rahman, M Shofiullah, R Sardar and T Saha.

Captain: T Saha, Vice-Captain: B Khan

All the matches of the Finnish Premier League T10 will be streamed live on the Fancode App.