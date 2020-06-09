BTC vs GHG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 10th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BTC vs GHG match of the Finnish T20 League 2020.

The Bengal Tigers take on Helsinki Gymkhana at the National Cricket Stadium in Kerava.

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

After a morale-boosting win on Monday, Helsinki Gymkhana are back in action as they take on the Bengal Tigers in the Finnish Premier League 2020.

While Helsinki Gymkhana have a win to their name, the Bengal Tigers are still looking for an elusive victory in the tournament. They came second best against both Helsinki CC and Empire CC, and are in desperate need of a win on Wednesday.

GHG, on the other hand, come into this game with momentum on their side, making them clear favourites ahead of this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Helsinki Gymkhana

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.

Bengal Tigers

M Imrul Abedin, T Sarker, S Kundu, H Al-Amin, M Islam, M Amin, O Ibrahim, S Jahan, N Akhand, A Hanif Khan, N Nuda, B Khan, M Al-Belal, S Alam, T Saha, MJK Sohag, M Arshed, M Rony, R Sardar, S Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsinki Gymkhana

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousufzai, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman and Qais Yousufzai

Bengal Tigers

Mohammad Imrul Abedin, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddin-Al Befal, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Muhammad Hasnat, M Al-Belal and S Ali

Match Details

Match: Bengal Tigers vs Helsinki Gymkhana

Date: June 10, 2020, at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Another low-scoring encounter is expected, with runs being hard to come by at this venue. The pacers have enjoyed the slightly overcast conditions at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, but there isn't much on offer for the spinners. The middle phase of either innings will be crucial, and the batsmen will be looking to take the spinners on.

Finnish League T20 Fantasy Suggestions

BTC vs GHG Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imrul-Abedin, S Brar, M Amin, M Gawas, S Gondal, N Huda, B Khan, F Shahzad, T Saha, S Ali and J Jan

Captain - B Khan, Vice-captain - M Gawas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imrul-Abedin, M Azhar, M Amin, M Gawas, A Jaleel, N Huda, B Khan, F Shahzad, T Saha, S Ali and A Rahman

Captain - M Gawas, Vice-captain - T Saha

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.