BTP vs IR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo, Matches 13 and 14

Brothers XI Portugal (BTP) will take on Indian Royals (IR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo matches at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Despite opening their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign on a strong note by winning consecutive matches on the first day, Brothers XI Portugal have lost their way in the competition. They lost their next couple of matches against Malo by eight and 10 wickets respectively and are currently third in the standings. The Indian Royals, on the other hand, began their season with back-to-back losses, but showed tremendous spirit and determination to make a comeback in the next two matches. They defeated Fighters CC by eight and 51 runs respectively and will start as favorites today.

BTP vs IR Probable Playing 11 Today

BTP XI

Aman Manhas, Aman Singh, Balwinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Gagandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Mandip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Shan, Neeraj Kumar, Onkar Singh

IR XI

Amandeep Khokhar, MD Shaikat, Ullah Ahammad, John Zinkus, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh, Yasar Mustafa (WK), Mujeeb Mohammed, Lakshman KC, Jai Parkash, Jass Singh

Match Details

BTP vs IR, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Matches 13 and 14

Date and Time: 31st March, 2022, 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and another belter is likely to be on offer for Wednesday's double header.

Today’s BTP vs IR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Nangloo scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 120 in the last match. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

B Singh has been in good touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, having amassed 66 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

M Shaikat is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 48 runs and scalped two wickets in the last two matches. He could be a great captaincy pick for your BTP vs IR Dream11 fantasy team.

A Manhas has amassed 20 runs in addition to picking up three wickets across the last two matches.

Bowler

Despite being expensive with the ball, J Parkash has scalped three wickets in his last couple of ECS T10 Cartaxo outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in BTP vs IR Dream11 prediction team

M Shaikat (IR) – 328 points

A Manhas (BTP) – 257 points

J Zinkus (IR) – 206 points

J Parkash (IR) – 205 points

M Singh (BTP) – 195 points

Important stats for BTP vs IR Dream11 prediction team

M Shaikat: 48 runs and 2 wickets in two matches

A Manhas: 20 runs and 3 wickets in two matches

J Zinkus: 16 runs and 2 wickets in two matches

J Parkash: 3 wickets in two matches

M Singh: 4 wickets in two matches

BTP vs IR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

BTP vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Nangloo, A Khokhar, B Singh, D Minhas, M Shaikat, A Manhas, J Zinkus, J Parkash, M Singh, M Shan, U Ahammad.

Captain: M Shaikat. Vice-captain: A Manhas.

BTP vs IR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Nangloo, A Khokhar, B Singh, D Minhas, M Shaikat, A Manhas, J Zinkus, A Singh, J Parkash, M Singh, U Ahammad.

Captain: A Khokhar. Vice-captain: J Parkash.

