BTP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 Matches 9 & 10

Brothers XI Portugal (BTP) will take on Malo (MAL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Wednesday.

Brothers XI Portugal have won their first two ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches and are currently third in the points table. Malo, meanwhile, are top of the standings, having won three out of their four fixtures.

BTP vs MAL Probable Playing 11 today

Brothers XI Portugal: Aman Manhas, Amninder Singh, Balwinder Singh (c), Pardeep Nangloo (wk), Mandip Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Muhammad Shan, Ghotra Singh, Manpreet Singh, Onkar Singh

Malo: Najam Shahzad (c), Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Syed Maisam, Zulfiqar Shah, Saim Ali, Jayesh Popat (wk), Waleed Amjad, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir

Match Details

BTP vs MAL, 9th and 10th Matches, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: March 30th 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and another belter is likely to be on offer for Wednesday's double header.

Today’s BTP vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Ali has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, having scored 55 runs in three innings so far.

Batters

Balwinder Singh struck a 20-ball 40 in BTP’s first game before picking up one wicket in their second encounter.

All-rounders

Syed Maisam is yet to fire on the batting front, but he has been superb with the ball, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.05.

Aman Manhas has picked up three wickets at an economy of 5.00 and is a handy batter as well.

Bowlers

Muhammad Asim Sarwar has bowled really well in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 8.28. He has also scored 54 runs in three innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in BTP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Syed Maisam (MAL): 301 points

Najam Shahzad (MAL): 297 points

Muhammad Asim Sarwar (MAL): 233 points

Muhammad Shan (BTP): 178 points

Aman Manhas (BTP): 152 points

Important stats for BTP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Shan: 4 wickets

Aman Manhas: 20 wickets & 3 wickets

Syed Maisam: 8 wickets

Najam Shahzad: 133 runs & 1 wicket

Muhammad Asim Sarwar: 54 runs & 4 wickets

BTP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Brothers XI Portugal vs Malo - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Ali, Pardeep Nangloo, Amandeep Singh, Zulfiqar Shah, Balwinder Singh, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Aman Manhas, Onkar Singh, Muhammad Shan, Muhammad Asim Sarwar.

Captain: Najam Shahzad. Vice-captain: Aman Manhas.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Balwinder Singh, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Aman Manhas, Onkar Singh, Muhammad Shan, Muhammad Asim Sarwar.

Captain: Muhammad Asim Sarwar. Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar