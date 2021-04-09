BU vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 10, 2021

Bergamo United will be up against Bergamo Cricket Club in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Bergamo United will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against Albano by 30 runs. They are unbeaten in the ECS T10 Milan so far, winning three in three and sitting atop the points table. Bergamo United will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in the ECS T10 Milan.

Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, fell short by just eight runs in their last match against Bogliasco. They have won one of their three matches and are currently placed third spot in the points table. It's a must-win game for Bergamo Cricket Club if they want to qualify for the ECS T10 Milan playoffs.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo United

Abdul Waqas, Ansar Mahmood, Muhammad Tufail, Rizwan Tahir, Umair Baig, Faisal Muhammad, Faraz Ali, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ravi Paul, Wajid Mehmood, Ahsan Akram, Ahtasham Javaid, Azmat Ali (C), Mubashar Hussain Muddasar Raja, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashir Amin (WK) and Sadat Ali.

Bergamo Cricket Club

Mandeep Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sarvan Singh, Sonu Lal, Vishvajit Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Baljit Singh, Chethan Kumar, Gurjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Jaspreet Singh (C), Kuldip Singh, Manpreet Singh (WK) and Pardeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo United

Azmat Ali (C), Ahtasham Javaid, Mubashir Amin (WK), Sadat Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Muhammad Tufail, Ravi Paul, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ahsan Akram, Mukhtar Muhammad, Faisal Muhammad.

Bergamo Cricket Club

Jaspreet Singh (C), Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh (WK), Chetan Kumar, Sonu Lal, Kuldip Singh, Mandeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Hardeep Singh, Daljit Singh.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo United vs Bergamo Cricket Club, Match 21

Date & Time: 10th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Milan Cricket Ground is a flat one. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen should be able to play shots on the up. However, the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BU vs BCC)

BU vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sonu Lal, Ahtasham Javaid, Mandeep Singh, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Azmat Ali, Chetan Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, Mukhtar Muhammad, Narinder Gidda.

Captain: Baljit Singh. Vice-captain: Jaspreet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Ahtasham Javaid, Sonu Lal, Mandeep Singh, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Chetan Kumar, Azmat Ali, Jaspreet Singh, Narinder Gidda, Mukhtar Muhammad.

Captain: Jaspreet Singh. Vice-captain: Baljit Singh.