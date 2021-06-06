BU vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 7th, 2021

The Brothers Union will take on Old DOHS Sports Club in the 24th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Monday.

The Brothers Union saw their first match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 get abandoned due to adverse weather conditions. They then beat the Legends of Rupganj by eight wickets before facing a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Abahani Limited in their third game.

Much like Brothers Union, Old DOHS Sports Club have also won and lost one apiece, while one of their matches was abandoned. They will head into Monday's Dhaka Premier League T20 game on the back of a 10-wicket win over Partex Sporting Club.

Squads to choose from:

Brothers Union

Junaid Siddiqui, Minhazur Rahman (C), Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman (WK), Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Jr, Mahedi Hasan, Myshukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saqlain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawlader, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Manik Khan, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun and Abdul Qayyum Tuhin.

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Brothers Union

Mizanur Rahman (C), Junaid Siddique, Zahiduzzaman (WK), Myshukur Rahaman, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam Jr, Manik Khan, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan

Match Details

Match: Brothers Union vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 24th Match

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

Date and Time: 7th June, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

With most of the Dhaka Premier League T20 matches being held at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, the track in Savar hasn’t been used much lately. The pitch could prove to be a challenging one for the batsmen, who need to be careful while assessing the trajectory of the ball. The par score is expected to be around 150 runs at the venue.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BU vs DOHS)

BU vs DOHS Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zahiduzzaman, M Rahman, A I Emon, R Ahmed, J Siddiqi, A Babu, M Khan, H Rahman, R Hasan, S Hawlader, M Rashid

Captain: A Babu. Vice-captain: M Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zahiduzzaman, M Rahman, A I Emon, R Ahmed, A Babu, M Khan, H Rahman, R Hasan, S Hawlader, M Rashid, N I Jr

Captain: A I Emon. Vice-captain: R Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar