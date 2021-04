BU vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 08, 2021

Bergamo United will face Fresh Tropical in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Bergamo United directly qualified for the second stage of the ECS T10 Milan by virtue of winning the ECS T10 Rome. They will head into the encounter after playing against Bogliasco earlier in the day. Bergamo United will be looking forward to picking up wins from both matches on their opening day of the tournament.

Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, beat Milan Cricket Club by a massive margin of 90 runs in their last ECS T10 Milaencounter. They won two of their three matches and finished second spot in Group B. Fresh Tropical will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the ECS T10 Milan on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo United

Mubashir Amin (WK), Azmat Ali (C), Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali (WK), Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad and Muhammad Tufail.

Fresh Tropical

Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar (WK), Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid (WK), Hassan Taseer (WK) and Hameed Farhan (WK).

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo United

Mubashir Amin (WK), Azmat Ali (C), Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Faraz Ali, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Mukhtar Muhammad.

Fresh Tropical

Muhammad Imran (C), Amir Sharif, Ammar Rasool (WK), Zain Naqvi, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Imran Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo United vs Fresh Tropical, Match 16

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground is a balanced one. Although the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the wicket gets easier to bat on as the match progresses. Anything over 100 should be a par score at the venue. The captain winning the toss should look to chase.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BU vs FT)

BU vs FT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Zain Naqvi, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Faisal Muhammad, Faraz Ali, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Muhammad Imran.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Rizwan Tahir, Zain Naqvi, Ahtasham Javaid, Ravi Paul, Muhammad Imran, Amir Sharif, Faraz Ali, Zahid Cheema, Faisal Muhammad, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Muhammad Imran. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif.