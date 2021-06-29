BUB vs COB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 30th, 2021

The Cobra Cricket Club and the Budapest Blinders will lock horns in Match No. 11 and 12 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 on Wednesday.

The Blinders have won three and lost only one out of four matches thus far. On the back of the impressive performances, the Blinders are sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

The Cobra Cricket Club, on the other hand, have managed only one victory out of two matches and are stationed in third spot on the points table.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Hungary fixtures between the Cobra Cricket Club and the Budapest Blinders.

#3 Ali Farasat

Ali Farasat has notched 105 runs in three innings at an average and strike rate of 35 and 198.11. He also played a match-winning knock of 63 off 31 balls in the previous match for The Blinders. The captain of the Blinders is also the highest run-getter for his team in ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

#2 Abbas Ghani

Abbas Ghani has scored 57 runs thus far in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 at an average and strike rate of 14.25 and 178.12. The Blinders’ opening batter can also roll his arms over as and when required.

With the ball, Ghani has chipped in with six wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.50. He has been effective with his all-round display and the Blinders will be expecting him to deliver in the upcoming matches.

#1 Jogi Sehgal

The right-handed opening batsman Jogi Sehgal found his rhythm back in the Cobra Cricket Club’s previous match against the Blinders Blizzards. His rollicking knock of 40 runs off just 16 balls guided his team to victory.

In the same match, the Cobra Cricket Club’s captain also scalped one wicket. With an all-around brand of cricket on display from the skipper, his team will expect something on the similar lines in the upcoming games of ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee