BUB vs COB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Matches 19 & 20

Budapest Blinders (BUB) will take on the Cobra Cricket Club (COB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Friday, 17 June.

Budapest Blinders have been in good form in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022. With four wins and two losses, they are currently third in the standings. Cobra Cricket Club, on the other hand, have five wins from six games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

BUB vs COB Probable Playing 11 today

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Amjad Aziz, Asanka Welligamage, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Ali Farasat (c), Ali Yalmaz, Danyal Akbar, Omer Zahid, Rahul Goyal, Ishanka Maddawattha, Haris Mehraj, Vishnu Vasudev.

Cobra Cricket Club: Jogi Sehgal, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Shiekh Rasik (c), Sanjay Kumar, Muhammad Burhan, Usama Muhammad, Muhammad Soban, Ashutosh Mathur, Arun Venkatarajan, Bhavani Adapaka.

Match Details

BUB vs COB, Matches 19 and 20, ECS T10 Hungary 2022

Date & Time: June 17th 2022, 4 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval in Szodliget is an excellent one to bat on. After 16 ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is about 109 runs. Another set of high-scoring encounters could well be on the cards today.

Today’s BUB vs COB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Maaz Bhaiji has looked good with the bat in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022, having mustered 102 runs at a strike rate of 167.21.

Batters

Vishnu Vasudev is yet to fire with the bat, but he has bowled well, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 8.14.

All-rounders

Shiekh Rasik is the leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022 with 172 runs at a strike rate of 186.95. He has also claimed four wickets in just six overs.

Abbas Ghani has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 43 and picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Ali Yalmaz has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in addition to scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 150.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUB vs COB Dream11 Prediction Team

Shiekh Rasik (COB): 411 points

Ali Yalmaz (BUB): 281 points

Vishnu Vasudev (COB): 273 points

Sanjay Kumar (COB): 268 points

Abbas Ghani (BUB): 252 points

Important stats for BUB vs COB Dream11 Prediction Team

Shiekh Rasik: 172 runs & 4 wickets

Vishnu Vasudev: 41 runs & 5 wickets

Sanjay Kumar: 87 runs & 3 wickets

Abbas Ghani: 43 runs & 5 wickets

Ali Yalmaz: 45 runs & 5 wickets

Asanka Welligamage: 133 runs

BUB vs COB Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Hungary 2022)

Dream11 Team for Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maaz Bhaiji, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Asanka Welligamage, Amjad Aziz, Vishnu Vasudev, Abbas Ghani, Shiekh Rasik, Sanjay Kumar, Ali Yalmaz, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Adapaka.

Captain: Shiekh Rasik. Vice-captain: Abbas Ghani.

Dream11 Team for Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maaz Bhaiji, Asanka Welligamage, Ali Farasat, Jogi Sehgal, Vishnu Vasudev, Abbas Ghani, Shiekh Rasik, Sanjay Kumar, Haris Mehraj, Ali Yalmaz, Ashutosh Mathur.

Captain: Ali Yalmaz. Vice-captain: Vishnu Vasudev.

