BUB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Hungary - June 30, 2021

Budapest Blinders and Cobra Cricket Club will lock horns in the 11th and 12th matches of ECS T10 Hungary at GB Oval, Szodliget, on Wednesday.

Budapest Blinders are having an impressive tournament with three wins and just one defeat. They are currently sitting at the top of the points table. With more impressive performances, the Blinders would love to cement their spot at the top.

Meanwhile, Cobra Cricket Club are having a mixed tournament with one win and a defeat. The last year’s runners-up would surely aim to add more wins as the tournament heads to the business end.

Squads to choose from

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

Cobra Cricket Club

Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Achuk Singh, Amal Jacob, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashu Mathur, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Cicil Kurian, Duncan Shoebridge, Srinivas Mandali, Deepak Mallappa, Hafeez Ullah, Rahul Wasnik, Ravi Yadav, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Sheikh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Amit Pandey, Kailash Chander, Nitin Narve, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Probable Playing XIs

Budapest Blinders

Maaz Bhaiji, Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Mahela Daub, Nisantha Liyanage, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat (c), Abbas Ghani, Kalum Akurugoda, Izhar Khan (wk)

Cobra Cricket Club

Ashu Mathur, Sanjay Kumar, Vishnu Vasudev, Jogi Sehgal (c), Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Srinivas Mandali, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Nitin Narve

Match Details

Matches: Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club, Matches 11 and 12

Date and Time (IST): 30th June, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch report

The pitch hasn't been predictable so far. On Day 1 of the tournament, the track-assisted bowlers did really well. However, on the second day, it turned out to be a belter with batsmen getting value for their shots. 100 should be the par score with batting first teams having a good record.

Looking at the way the pitch has behaved recently, it is likely to slow down with time. Wickets in hand are the key on this sporting wicket.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs COB)

BUB vs COB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Ali Farasat, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ali Yalmaz, Abbas Ghani, Sanjay Kumar, Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Ashu Mathur, Nisantha Liyanage

Captain: Shiekh Rasik Vice-captain: Abbas Ghani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maaz Bhaiji, Ali Farasat, Ravi Yadav, Shiekh Rasik, Ali Yalmaz, Abbas Ghani, Vishnu Vasudev, Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Ashu Mathur, Nisantha Liyanage

Captain: Ali Farasat Vice-captain: Salman Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee