BUB vs DAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 4th Quarter-final

Burdwan Blues (BUB) will take on Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur (DAD) in the fourth quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Burdwan Blues will be heading into today's game high on confidence, having defeated Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros by 36 runs in their last outing. Meanwhile, Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur have had a fairly successful Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign so far. Having played four games, they’ve emerged victorious thrice.

BUB vs DAD Probable Playing 11 Today

BUB XI

Akashdeep Ghosh, Abhisek Banerjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Nikhil Sinha (wk), Azaz Ansari, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Suman Das, Debapriya Ghosh (c), Bhupender Singh, Abhijit Bhagat, Arikta Das

DAD XI

Pradunya Sarkar, Samar Shil, Ankit Das, Rik Das, Pritam Basak (wk), Surojit Roy, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta (c), Sayan Saha, Goutam Roy, Intekhab Alam

Match Details

BUB vs DAD, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, 4th Quarter-final

Date and Time: 10th December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani initially favored the bowlers in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. However, the pitch got easier to bat on as the tournament progressed. One can expect healthy competition between the bat and ball today, with batting first being the preferred option.

Today’s BUB vs DAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sinha will be your best bet for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is also decent with the bat.

Batter

P Sarkar has already scored 215 runs and picked up two wickets in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 so far. He could be a great multiplier choice for your BUB vs DAD Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounder

R Das will be the player to watch out for in this match, having picked up two wickets in the last game.

Bowlers

S Mohanta will be tasked with leading his side's bowling unit. He has already claimed seven scalps and will be eager to add more to his tally today.

G Roy has supported Mohanta extremely well, having also taken seven wickets in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUB vs DAD Dream11 prediction team

P Sarkar (DAD) – 410 points

S Mohanta (DAD) – 283 points

R Das (DAD) – 276 points

G Roy (DAD) – 275 points

S Saha (DAD) – 193 points

Important stats for BUB vs DAD Dream11 prediction team

P Sarkar: 215 runs and 2 wickets

S Mohanta: 7 wickets

R Das: 29 runs and 7 wickets

G Roy: 7 wickets

BUB vs DAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

BUB vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Basak, N Sinha, P Sarkar, A Bhagat, S Chatterjee, R Das, A Das, S Mohanta, G Roy, S Saha, A Ansari

Captain: P Sarkar. Vice-captain: R Das

BUB vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Basak, N Sinha, P Sarkar, A Bhagat, S Chatterjee, R Das, A Das, D Ghosh, S Mohanta, G Roy, A Ansari

Captain: S Mohanta. Vice-captain: G Roy

Edited by Samya Majumdar