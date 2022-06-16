BUB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary 2022, Matches 15 & 16

The Budapest Blinders (BUB) will take on the Debrecen Vikings (DEV) in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Thursday, 16 June.

The Budapest Blinders have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently fourth in the standings. The Debrecen Vikings, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the tournament, losing six in six. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

BUB vs DEV Probable Playing 11 today

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat (c), Asanka Welligamage, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Steffan Gooch, Amjad Aziz, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Ishanka Maddawattha, Anup Gupta, Haris Mehraj.

Debrecen Vikings: Kshf Sani, Tahir Hafeez, Saad Akib (wk), Kashif Muhammad, Rakibul Rifat (c), Ali Nawaz, Usaar Ghori, Ahmed Khan, Suleman Muhammad, Gopal Saha, Hassan Nazir.

Match Details

BUB vs DEV, Matches 15 and 16, ECS T10 Hungary 2022

Date & Time: June 16th 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval in Szodliget is an excellent one to bat on. After 12 ECS T10 Hungary 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is about 103 runs. Another set of high-scoring encounters could well be on the cards today.

Today’s BUB vs DEV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Maaz Bhaiji has fared well behind the stumps and can chip in with the bat as well.

Batter

Asanka Welligamage has been in good form with the bat in the ECS T10 Hungary 2022, having amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of 200.00.

All-rounder

Rakibul Rifat has taken four wickets and mustered 55 runs in the tournament so far.

Bowler

Usaar Ghori has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has picked up three scalps at an economy of 8.72 in addition to scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 122.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction Team

Usaar Ghori (DEV): 222 points

Rakibul Rifat (DEV): 198 points

Asanka Welligamage (BUB): 151 points

Kshf Sani (DEV): 141 points

Abbas Ghani (BUB): 101 points

Important stats for BUB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction Team

Asanka Welligamage: 70 runs

Abbas Ghani: 12 runs & 2 wickets

Usaar Ghori: 61 runs & 3 wickets

Rakibul Rifat: 55 runs & 4 wickets

BUB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Hungary 2022)

Dream11 Team for Budapest Blinders vs Debrecen Vikings - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch, Asanka Welligamage, Amjad Aziz, Abbas Ghani, Tahir Hafeez, Kshf Sani, Rakibul Rifat, Haris Mehraj, Suleman Muhammad, Usaar Ghori.

Captain: Abbas Ghani. Vice-captain: Rakibul Rifat.

Dream11 Team for Budapest Blinders vs Debrecen Vikings - ECS T10 Hungary 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch, Asanka Welligamage, Ali Farasat, Abbas Ghani, Tahir Hafeez, Kshf Sani, Rakibul Rifat, Haris Mehraj, Ishanka Maddawattha, Usaar Ghori.

Captain: Asanka Welligamage. Vice-captain: Usaar Ghori.

