BUB vs JAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 31

Burdwan Blues will take on Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros in the 31st match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Both Burdwan Blues and Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros have played just a single match so far as all their other games got abandoned due to rain.

Weather conditions are likely to have a major say in this match too. Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros won their only match in the competition while Burdwan Blues ended up losing their first game.

BUB vs JAR Probable Playing 11 Today

BUB XI

Abhisek Banerjee (c), Arnab Ghosh (wk), Abhijeet Bhagat, Arikta Das, Debapriya Ghosh, Akashdip Ghosh, Azaz Ansari, Arka Sarkar, Meraj Ansari, Bhupinder Singh, Sanjiv Kumar Singh

JAR XI

Surajit Roy, Abhijit Biswas, Debi Prasad Roy, Biswajit Dey, Avidipta Bose, Raman Chhetri (wk), Shirshendu Sarkar (c), Mukul Roy, Sagnik, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey, Animesh Adhikari

Match Details

BUB vs JAR, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 31

Date and Time: December 8, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface has become more balanced over the last few games and both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance.

As mentioned before, rain could play a pivotal role in this game too and winning the toss might prove to be crucial.

Today’s BUB vs JAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sinha will be the best bet for the wicket-keeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Sinha can score easy runs as well.

Batters

Akash Ghosh is a talented player who can fetch a lot of fantasy points for your team. Ghosh has scored 1317 runs and has also picked up 39 wickets.

All-rounders

A Biswas will be the player to watch out for in this match. Biswas scored 39 runs and also picked up a wicket and will be a great multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

A Adhikari will probably lead the bowling unit for his team. Adhikari has picked up three wickets from the only game played so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUB vs JAR Dream11 prediction team

A Biswas (JAR) – 97 points

A Adhikari (JAR) – 93 points

A Ghosh (JAR) – 34 points

D Kumar Pandey (JAR) – 33 points

A Chaudhuri (JAR) – 29 points

Important stats for BUB vs JAR Dream11 prediction team

A Biswas: 39 runs and 1 wicket

A Adhikari: 3 wickets

A Ghosh: 20 runs

D Kumar Pandey: 1 wicket

BUB vs JAR Dream11 Prediction Today

BUB vs JAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sinha, A Ghosh, A Chaudhuri, A Ghosh, S Chatterjee, A Biswas, A Ghosh, S Sarkar, A Adhikari, D Kumar Pandey, A Ansari

Captain: A Biswas, Vice-Captain: Akashdeep Ghosh

BUB vs JAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sinha, A Bose, A Ghosh, A Chaudhuri, A Ghosh, S Chatterjee, A Biswas, A Ghosh, A Adhikari, D Kumar Pandey, A Ansari

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Adhikari, Vice-Captain: A Bose.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar