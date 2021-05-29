BUB vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Bronze Final - May 29th, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will take on Koln CC in the Bronze final of the ECS T10 Krefeld today.

With just two wins from eight matches, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters finished fourth in Group A. They then beat the Dusseldorf Blackcaps via Golden Ball before losing to Bonn Blue Star by eight wickets in the first ECS T10 Krefeld semi-final.

Koln CC, meanwhile, finished second in Group B, just four points behind table-toppers Dusseldorf Blackcaps. They then got the better of VFB Gelsenkirchen in the quarter-finals before MSC Frankfurt beat them by two wickets in the second ECS T10 Krefeld semi-final.

Squads to choose from:

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

Koln CC

Prateek Dabholkar, Dhruv Patel, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Appu Murali, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Rameez Deshmukh, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen

Koln CC

Dhruv Patel (c), Umang Shah, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Lokesh Kamti (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi, Asmdin Zadran

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Koln CC, 47th Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date & Time: 29th May, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92 runs. Both teams would like to bat first upon winning the toss as chasing sides don't possess a good winning record on this ground.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs KCC)

BUB vs KCC Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ravinthran, T Morbagal, A Vaseekaran, I Ahmed, P Praba, A Deshpande, P Dabholkar, S Ravishankar, A Zadran, T Rajakulasingam, A Murali

Captain: A Vaseekaran. Vice-captain: T Morbagal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ravinthran, T Morbagal, A Vaseekaran, I Ahmed, K Mahendran, P Praba, A Deshpande, P Dabholkar, S Ravishankar, A Zadran, A Hardik

Captain: P Praba. Vice-captain: I Ahmed