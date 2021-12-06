BUB vs MIH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 29

Burdwan Blues (BUB) will take on Midnapore Heroes (MIH) in the 29th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

The first match of both teams got abandoned due to inclement weather conditions. With the weather likely to play a prominent role in this game as well, both teams would ideally look to bat first and put up runs on the board.

BUB vs MIH Probable Playing XIs

BUB XI

Akash Sarkar, Arnab Ghosh, Abhisek Banerjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Nikhil Sinha, Azaz Ansari, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Suman Das, Debapriya Ghosh, Bhupender Singh, Arka Sarkar.

MIH XI

Rahul Sen, Rahul Kundu, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh, Avinash Kumar, Satyabrata Murmu, Sambit Nag, Ajit Kumar, Deepak Singh, V Venkat Raj, Rahul Thakur, Vikrant Rajput.

Match Details

Match: BUB vs MIH, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 29.

Date and Time: 7th December, 2021; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface has become more balanced over the last few games, so both bowlers and batters should find equal assistance. As mentioned before, rain could play a pivotal role in this game, so winning the toss might prove to be key.

Today’s BUB vs MIH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Sen could be a good bet for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. Sen has scored 1842 runs at an average of almost 40.

Batters

A Ghosh is a talented player who can fetch a lot of fantasy points for your team. Ghosh has scored 1317 runs, and has also picked up 39 wickets in the tournament.

All-rounders

K Lal will be a player to watch out for in this game. He has scored 1726 runs at an average of 35.22, and has also picked up 75 wickets. Lal could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice in your BUB vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

A Ansari will likely lead the bowling unit for his team. He has picked up 111 wickets for his team, and is also decent with the bat, having scored 1473 runs at an average of nearly 30.

Five best players to pick in BUB vs MIH Dream11 prediction team

K Lal (MIH)

R Sen (MIH)

A Ansari (BUB)

A Ghosh (BUB)

R Thakur (MIH).

Key stats for BUB vs MIH Dream11 prediction team

K Lal: 1726 runs and 75 wickets.

R Sen: 1842 runs.

A Ansari: 1473 runs and 111 wickets.

A Ghosh: 1317 runs and 39 wickets.

BUB vs MIH Dream11 Prediction Today

BUB vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Sen, A Banerjee, A Ghosh, R Kundu, V Venkat Raj, K Lal, S Das, A Ansari, R Thakur, S Nag, S Kumar Singh.

Captain: K Lal. Vice-Captain: A Ghosh.

BUB vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sinha, R Sen, A Banerjee, A Ghosh, I Ali Shaikh, R Kundu, K Lal, S Das, A Ansari, R Thakur, S Nag.

Captain: A Ansari. Vice-Captain: R Sen.

Edited by Bhargav