BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 17th, 2021

In the third match of the ECS T10 Krefeld, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will go against MSC Frankfurt at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on Monday.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters are making their ECS debut and are a pretty new side in competitive cricket. They were part of the DCB Moneygram T20 tournament last year. Ahilan Ravinthran was the team's highest run-getter with 59 runs from six innings. Thinesh Rajakulasingam was the club's wicket-taker with seven wickets to his name from as many games.

MSC Frankfurt will enter this tournament as champions of the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament held last year. They were exceptional throughout the tournament and will aim to give their best going into this competition. Shahid Afridi (108 runs) and Muslim Yar Ashraf (five wickets) were the stars of the club. Not only will they enter this fixture as favourites but they will also enter the league as favourites to win the title.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Kumar Mahendran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi

Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Sri Kanth Vaka, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ahilan Ravinthran, Mani Janarthanam, Balachandran Atchuthan, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Anvesh Jandagudem, Ahalavan Pius, Ashok Hardik, Ali Abbas Akbar

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Arjubi

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs MSC Frankfurt, Match 3

Date and Time (IST): 17th May, 4:30 PM

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

MSC Frankfurt batsmen would love to bat on this wicket as they have experienced batters on their side. The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground assists batsmen, whereas bowlers will have to toil hard to pick wickets.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs MSF)

BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Muslim Ashraf, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Nafees Buttar, Sri Kanth Vaka, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Captain: Muslim Ashraf Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Habib Rahman, Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Muslim Ashraf, Qader Khan, Ashok Hardik, Shahid Afridi, Ahalavan Pius, Sri Kanth Vaka, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Captain: Qader Khan Vice-captain: Adel Khan