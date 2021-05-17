BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 17th, 2021

In the third match of the ECS T10 Krefeld, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will go against MSC Frankfurt at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on Monday.
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters are making their ECS debut and are a pretty new side in competitive cricket. They were part of the DCB Moneygram T20 tournament last year. Ahilan Ravinthran was the team's highest run-getter with 59 runs from six innings. Thinesh Rajakulasingam was the club's wicket-taker with seven wickets to his name from as many games.
MSC Frankfurt will enter this tournament as champions of the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament held last year. They were exceptional throughout the tournament and will aim to give their best going into this competition. Shahid Afridi (108 runs) and Muslim Yar Ashraf (five wickets) were the stars of the club. Not only will they enter this fixture as favourites but they will also enter the league as favourites to win the title.
Squads to choose from
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Kumar Mahendran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan
MSC Frankfurt
Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi
Probable Playing XIs
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Sri Kanth Vaka, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ahilan Ravinthran, Mani Janarthanam, Balachandran Atchuthan, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Anvesh Jandagudem, Ahalavan Pius, Ashok Hardik, Ali Abbas Akbar
MSC Frankfurt
Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Arjubi
Match Details
Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs MSC Frankfurt, Match 3
Date and Time (IST): 17th May, 4:30 PM
Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld
Pitch Report
MSC Frankfurt batsmen would love to bat on this wicket as they have experienced batters on their side. The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground assists batsmen, whereas bowlers will have to toil hard to pick wickets.
ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs MSF)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Muslim Ashraf, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Nafees Buttar, Sri Kanth Vaka, Thinesh Rajakulasingam
Captain: Muslim Ashraf Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Habib Rahman, Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Muslim Ashraf, Qader Khan, Ashok Hardik, Shahid Afridi, Ahalavan Pius, Sri Kanth Vaka, Thinesh Rajakulasingam
Captain: Qader Khan Vice-captain: Adel Khan