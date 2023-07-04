BUB vs REA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Hungary T10 match – July 4, 2023

The seventh match of the ECS Hungary T10 2023 is scheduled to be played between the Budapest Blinders (BUB) and the Royal Eagles (REA) at GB Oval, Szodliget on Tuesday, July 4, starting at 02.45 pm IST.

The Budapest Blinders had a great season in the 2022 edition of the ECS Hungary T10. They finished second in the points table with six wins and two losses. They advanced to the quarter-finals but were eventually beaten by the United Csalad Budapest. However, the Blinders have set their sights on having another successful season and winning the title.

On the other hand, the Royal Eagles will make their debut in the ECS Hungary T10 2023. They are a fresh squad with a bunch of local cricketers and a couple of emerging cricketers namely Sachin Chauhan and Anup Gupta.

Following are the three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain of your BUB vs REA Dream11 team.

#3 Ali Yilmaz (BUB) - 7.5 credits

Ali Yilmaz, a player who has represented Hungary at the international level, has played for Dunabogdany Cricket Club and currently plays for the Budapest Blinders. He has scored 209 runs in 32 T10 matches and has also impressed with 27 wickets.

His best bowling figures of 3/9 will be something he will aim to replicate in the upcoming match. Yilmaz has been in decent form this year, picking up five wickets and scoring handy runs in four games.

#2 Abbas Ghani (BUB) - 8 credits

Abbas Ghani, an experienced cricketer from the Budapest Blinders, is a middle-order batter and a part-time bowler. He has scored 393 runs in 26 matches and has scalped 13 wickets in 17 innings. However, he has been a bit expensive with the ball.

Abbas's ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an excellent choice for the captain or vice-captain in your BUB vs REA Dream11 team.

#1 Mecit Ozturk (BUB) - 9 credits

Mecit Ozturk is a veteran and formidable all-rounder, who plays for the Budapest Blinders. He has been in remarkable form this year, displaying his prowess with both bat and ball. With 363 runs in 27 matches at an impressive strike rate of 156.92, he has been consistently chipping in with impactful performances.

Ozturk, who bowls medium pace, has also managed to pick up 27 wickets at a decent strike rate of 11.13.

Owing to his recent form and notable all-round performances, he is definitely a smart choice for captain of your BUB vs REA Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BUB vs REA Dream11 contest? Ali Yilmaz Abbas Ghani 0 votes