BUB vs ROT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - July 3rd, 2021

After the culmination of the round-robin format, the top two teams, the Budapest Blinders and the Royal Tigers, will face off in Qualifier 1 of ECS T10 Hungary 2021 on July 3.

Both sides have shown shades of dominance in this year’s edition. Having won five matches, the Blinders find themselves at the pinnacle of the stack owing to a better net run rate. Just below them are the Tigers in second spot.

In the previous two encounters between them, the two teams shared a victory each. While the Tigers thrashed the Blinders by nine wickets in the first match, the Blinders made amends in the next fixture, beating the Tigers by 51 runs.

On that note, let’s have a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain picks in your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary 2021 clash.

#3 Abbas Ghani

Blinders’ opening batter, Abbas Ghani has been the top performer for his team in ECS T10 Hungary 2021. In eight innings so far, he has accounted for 156 runs with 39 being his best score. Moreover, Ghani has managed to pick up eight wickets with his fast bowling.

Also, in the previous two outings against the Tigers, Ghani played two useful knocks of 23 off nine balls and 39 off 15 balls, laying the foundation for his team.

#2 Stan Ahuja

Right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Stan Ahuja is the second-highest run-getter for the Tigers in ECS T10 Hungary 2021. He has amassed 173 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.25 and a decent strike rate of 136.22.

Ahuja's contributions of 20* off 11 balls and 26 off 24 balls against the Blinders proved vital for the Tigers in the previous meetings between the two teams.

#1 Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan is the top run-scorer for the Tigers in ECS T10 Hungary 2021 so far. He has accumulated as many as 208 runs in eight innings and his strike rate of 208 makes him a daunting prospect for the opposition.

Moreover, Khan has managed to take five wickets in six innings. Notably, Zeeshan’s 26-ball knock of 60* helped the Tigers stamp a nine-wicket victory over the Blinders in the first match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee