BUB vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 23

The Burdwan Blues (BUB) will take on South 24-PGS Tigers (SPT) in the 23rd match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

The Burdwan Blues and South 24-PGS will both be starting their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaigns with this match. Both teams will be short on ideas regarding playing conditions and would like to adopt a safe, risk-free approach, at least in the initial stages of the game. The two sides have some exciting talents who would like to prove their worth in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

BUB vs SPT Probable Playing 11 Today

BUB XI

Akash Sarkar, Arnab Ghosh, Abhisek Banerjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Arikta Das, Nikhil Sinha, Akashdeep Ghosh, Azaz Ansari, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Arka Sarkar, Suman Das

SPT XI

Sharnik Banerjee, Ayush Pandey, Dip Chatterjee, Diptolok Chatterjee, Chandan Singh, Sourav Mondal, Chhattu Gayen, Jitender Shaw, Kuntal Mukherjee, Mohd Naushad Sagheer, Shuvam Dey

Match Details

BUB vs SPT, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: 4th December, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and take a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s BUB vs SPT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Banerjee is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score some important runs.

Batters

A Ghosh is extremely talented and could prove to be crucial for his team in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. He can fetch you points with both the bat and ball, having scored 1317 runs and taken 39 wickets.

D Chatterjee could be another must-have player for your fantasy team. He has scored 2195 runs at an average of around 44.

All-rounders

C Singh is an experienced all-rounder who could prove to be the surprise package in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

C Gayen is a talented all-rounder who will be keen to make an impact in the tournament. He has scored 733 runs while also claiming 17 wickets.

Bowlers

A Ansari could prove to be lethal with the ball. He will be looking to take early wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUB vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

C Singh (SPT)

A Ghosh (BUB)

C Gayen (SPT)

D Chatterjee (SPT)

A Ansari (BUB)

Important stats for BUB vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

A Ghosh: 1317 runs and 39 wickets

C Gayen: 733 runs and 17 wickets

D Chatterjee: 2195 runs

BUB vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

BUB vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Banerjee, A Ghosh, A Pandey, D Chatterjee, C Singh, C Gayen, N Sinha, S Mondal, A Ansari, J Shaw, S Kumar Singh

Captain: C Singh. Vice-captain: C Gayen

BUB vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Banerjee, A Ghosh, A Pandey, A Banerjee, D Chatterjee, C Singh, C Gayen, N Sinha, A Ansari, J Shaw, S Kumar Singh

Captain: A Banerjee. Vice-captain: A Ansari

Edited by Samya Majumdar