BUB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 18th, 2021

In the fifth match of the ECS T10 Krefeld, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will go up against VfB Gelsenkirchen at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Tuesday.

VfB Gelsenkirchen will be high on confidence going into the second day of the tournament after they defeated Koln Challengers twice on Day 1. They steamrolled Koln Challengers by 29 runs in the second match of the tournament.

Suliman Hugakhil and Sahalom Dhaly's 30-plus scores helped VfB Gelsenkirchen post a total of 96/3 in 10 overs. Kamran Khan picked up two wickets and disciplined bowling from other bowlers restricted Koln to 40/6.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, meanwhile, started the tournament on a disastrous note after losing both matches on Day 1 of the tournament. They went down to MSC Frankfurt by 79 runs in the previous game. Boosters were only able to post 30/9 in response to Frankfurt’s 110-run target.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Kumar Mahendran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan.

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

Probable Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran(wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Pakeetharan Praba, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kumar Mahendran(c), Ramar Tharmaraj, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Sri Kanth Vaka

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Swapnil Varhade(c)(wk), Shahidullah Arman, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Sahalom Dhaly, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Ebnimin Qanee

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs VfB Gelsenkirchen, Match 5

Date and Time (IST): 18th May, 12:30 PM

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

VfB Gelsenkirchen players studied the track very well on the first day of the tournament as their batsmen and bowlers performed exceptionally well.

But Bayer Uerdingen Boosters misjudged the surface and played bad shots, which saw them lose wickets early and fail to post challenging totals.

90-110 is the first innings par score, with the teams batting first having a good win percentage at the venue.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs VG)

BUB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Sahalom Dhaly, Shahidullah Arman, Pakeetharan Praba, Kumar Mahendran, Vignaesh Sankaran, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Captain: Sahalom Dhaly Vice-captain: Kamran Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Swapnil Varhade, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Sahalom Dhaly, Shahidullah Arman, Mani Janarthanam, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba, Vignaesh Sankaran, Sivasai Yeesakonu,

Captain: Suliman Hugakhil Vice-captain: Shahidullah Arman