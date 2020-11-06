BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match – Nov 7th, 2020

Match 22 of the ECS T10 Rome League pits Bergamo United Cricket Club against Bologna Cricket Club on Saturday.

Both these sides are firmly in the running for a top-two finish after winning a few games to keep their tournament intact. While Bergamo United CC was able to get the better of Defentas Sporting CC courtesy of a good bowling performance, Bologna CC trashed the very same opponent by eight wickets while chasing a target of 66 in just 5.5 overs. With the likes of Suresh Kolli and Babar Ghafar looking in decent touch, Bologna CC are the favourites, but it isn't as straightforward as it seems at the moment.

With a place in the semi-finals hanging in the balance, Bergamo United will ideally bring in their A-game against Bologna CC, who hold the edge on paper courtesy of their superior batting depth and strength. However, you never know in a game of T10 cricket with either side looking to make the top-four in this league. All in all, we should be in for a cracking game at the Roma Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo United Cricket Club

Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Bologna Cricket Club

Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo United Cricket Club

Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin (wk), Mubashar Hussain, Umair Baig, Ravi Paul, Azmat Ali (c), Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali

Bologna Cricket Club

Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Ankush Kumar (c), Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain, Shaheer Saleem

Match Details

Match: Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club

Date: November 7th, 2020, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

Although this is the second game at this venue, another relatively high-scoring game awaits the two sides at the Roma Cricket Ground. While there is some help for seamers, they will look to make use of the bounce on offer with back-of-length deliveries being key on this surface. The batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers early with run-scoring being relatively easier in the powerplay. The pitch conditions shouldn't change much during the game, and whoever wins the toss will likely bat first.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Amin, Z Iftikhar, M Sarfraz, R Tahir, F Hussain, M Adnan, S Kolli, R Ibna, R Paul, K Abul and A Akram

Captain: M Adnan, Vice-captain: R Paul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Amin, A Javaid, M Sarfraz, R Tahir, F Hussain, M Adnan, H Khan, R Ibna, R Paul, F Muhammad and A Akram

Captain: R Paul, Vice-Captain: M Amin