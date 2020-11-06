BUCC vs DSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match – Nov 7th, 2020

Match 24 of the ECS Rome League 2020 features Bergamo United Cricket Club taking on Defentas Sporting Club at the Rome Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Bergamo United Cricket Club have been on a roll of late, with the Azmat Ali-led side winning both their ECS games on Friday. Riding on the exploits of Faisal Muhammad and Mubashir Amin, Bergamo are well on course for a top-two finish in the ECS competition.

Defentas, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the ECS competition and are already out of playoff contention. However, with nothing to lose, they would look to end their campaign on a high although it may not be as easy as it sounds.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Bergamo United Cricket Club thrash Defentas by 57 runs, a result the bottom-placed side would look to avenge when the two sides renew acquaintances in the ECS competition. With both teams looking for a win in their final league game, it could be another cracking game in the ECS T10 Rome League 2020.

Squads to choose from:

Bergamo United Cricket Club

Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Defentas Sporting Club

Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Tirath Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Muhammed Hossain, Abdur Jemi, Jamal Uddin.

Predicted Playing-11

Bergamo United Cricket Club

U Baig, A Javaid, M Amin, R Paul, R Ibna, A Ali, R Tahir, F Muhammad, A Akram, M Hussain and F Ali.

Defentas Sporting Club

A Islam, S Zadran, M Hossain, M Ahmed, T Deep, M Singh, R Bhullar, A Jemi, J Abedin, M Kumar and H Jakir.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

Date: 7th November 2020, at 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

Despite being the fourth ECS game of the day, the pitch is expected to play well for batsmen during the game. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, there may not be much on offer for the bowlers, who will need to vary their paces to get some purchase off the pitch. With visibility likely to be a factor in the second innings, teams might look to bat first. 80-90 is likely to be a match-winning total.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BUCC vs DSC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Amin, S Zadran, M Ahmed, A Javaid, R Ibna, M Singh, A Ali, R Paul, F Muhammad, A Akram and J Abedin.

Captain: R Paul. Vice-Captain: F Muhammad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Islam, S Zadran, M Ahmed, R Tahir, R Ibna, M Singh, A Ali, R Paul, F Muhammad, A Akram and J Abedin.

Captain: R Paul. Vice-Captain: S Zadran.