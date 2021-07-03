BUB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Qualifier 1 - July 03, 2021

Budapest Blinders will take on the Royal Tigers Cricket Club in Qualifier 1 of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Saturday.

The two teams that finished in the first two spots in the group stage phase of the ECS T10 Hungary will now lock horns in the playoff stage. Incidentally, Budapest Blinders and the Royal Tigers Cricket Club have a near identical record after the first eight games, with both teams finishing with 10 points after winning five and losing three times. What's more, the head-to-head record between the two sides in the ECS T10 Hungary reads 1-1, with each team registering a big win over the other.

Budapest Blinders finished at the top of the ECS T10 Hungary points table owing to having a better net run rate (+1.958). They will head into Qualifier 1 on the back of a 51-run win over the Royal Tigers Cricket Club.

The Royal Tigers Cricket Club, meanwhile, have a net run rate of +0.943. They lost to Cobra Cricket Club by 24 runs.

With a spot to the ECS T10 Hungary final hanging in the balance, an exciting game of cricket beckons at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Adam Lautenberg, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Ishanka Meddwattha, Izhar Khan, Kalum Akurugoda, Maaz Bhaiji, Mahela Daub, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Steffan Gooch

Royal Tigers: Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik, Emad Khan, Habib Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Rabin Momin, Ruturaj Sawant, Safi Zahir, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Tonmoy Gomes, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Zeeshan Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Danyal Akbar, Asanka Weligamage, Steffan Gooch (c), Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Izhar Khan

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant, Emad Khan, Akram Malik, Rabin Momin

Match Details

Match: Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers

Date and Time: July 3rd 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the GB Oval in Szodliget is an absolute belter, with batters having thoroughly enjoyed the conditions in the ECS T10 Hungary. Teams have racked up big totals consistently on this ground, with the average first innings score at the venue being around 109 runs. Moreover, as many as 15 ECS T10 Hungary games have seen teams post totals in excess of 100 while batting first. We could be in for another high-scoring encounter in the first Qualifier on Saturday.

ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs ROT)

Dream11 Team for Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers - ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant

Captain: Abbas Ghani. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stan Ahuja, Maaz Bhaiji, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Sandeep Mohandas, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Ali Yalmaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar