BFG vs CHR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - Apr 30, 2021

Buffalo Gladiators and Chui Riders will square off in match number nine of the Tanzania T10 League at the Leader's Club Ground on Friday.

Buffalo Gladiators have been on a roll in the Tanzania T10 League, winning their first two matches. They beat the Tembo Rangers by 38 runs in their season opener before getting the better of Simba Heroes.

Chui Riders, on the other hand, lost to Simba Tigers by 17 runs in their first Tanzania T10 League fixture. However, the Zafar Khan-led side bounced back to win two games on the trot. They first beat the Rhino Challengers before emerging victorious against the Twiga Masters.

Squads to choose from

Buffalo Gladiators: Kassimu Nassoro (c), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Suraj Kumar

Chui Riders: Zafar Khan (c), Amit Raghuvanshi, Arsalaan Premji, Athumani Siwa, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Jayantilal Pindoria, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kheel Suchak, Kibwana Salum, Kishwabi Ngozi, Salum Jumbe, Tambwe Rashidi, Yash Hirwania

Predicted Playing XIs

Buffalo Gladiators: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro (c), Ally Mpeka, Sefu Khalifa, Nyenje Hashim, Sameer Zaidi, Rijali Fentu, Kelvin Anjelo, Amiri Sadiki, Raj Kumar Meena

Advertisement

Chui Riders: Zafar Khan (wk), Arsalaan Premji, Jitin Pratap Singh, Salum Jumbe, Amit Raghuvanshi, Bhavesh Govind, Tambwe Rashidi, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo (wk), Mukul Kumar, Kibwana Salum

Match Details

Match: Buffalo Gladiators vs Chui Riders

Date: April 30th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Leader's Club Ground favors the batsmen, the bowlers have something in it for them as well. Another sporting track is likely to be in store for Friday's Tanzania T10 League fixture.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BFG vs CHR)

Dream11 Team for Buffalo Gladiators vs Chui Riders - Tanzania T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Sefu Khalifa, Zafar Khan, Kassimu Nassoro, Ally Mpeka, Nisar Ahmed, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi, Raj Kumar Meena

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Kassimu Nassoro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Zafar Khan, Kassimu Nassoro, Amit Raghuvanshi, Ally Mpeka, Nisar Ahmed, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kibwana Salum, Mukul Kumar, Raj Kumar Meena

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Nisar Ahmed