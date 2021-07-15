BUG vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania matches - July 16th, 2021

The Bucharest Gladiators are set to meet Cluj in Match No. 19 and 20 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest, on Friday.

Cluj are on top of the table with 10 points and a superior run-rate of +3.078. They have five wins from six games and have been one of the top sides in ECS T10 Romania 2021. However, the Gladiators are placed fourth with just two wins from their six games.

As for Cluj, they will want to maintain their position in the top two. The Gladiators, on the other hand, will be looking for an inspirational performance to keep themselves in the top four.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Romania 2021 clash.

#3 Pavel Florin

Pavel Florin is the leading wicket-taker for the Bucharest Gladiators in the ongoing ECS T10 Romania 2021. He has picked up seven wickets at a strike rate of six and an average of 14.71.

In his side’s previous game against Baneasa, Florin picked up a couple of wickets. Pavel Florin has the best figures of 3/34 in the competition so far.

#2 Muhammad Moiz

Right-handed batsman Muhammad Moiz is the leading run-scorer for the Bucharest Gladiators in the ECS T10 Romania 2021 thus far. He has scored 194 runs in six games at a strike rate of 242.50. Moiz struck a match-winning 42 in his team’s previous game against Baneasa.

His innings helped them chase down a target of 84. Moiz hit two fours and five sixes, and played at a strike rate of 280. Having also picked up four wickets so far, he can be handy with the ball as well.

#1 Taranjeet Singh

Cluj batsman Taranjeet Singh is the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Romania 2021 amongst all teams so far. The right-handed batter has plundered 315 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 297.17. He has three fifties and has been consistent throughout the tournament.

In his side’s last match against the Asian Cricket Club Bucharest, Taranjeet hammered 99 runs off just 27 deliveries, belting 14 sixes at a whopping strike rate of 366.7. His blistering innings helped his team post a gigantic total of 193 on the board. Given his form, Taranjeet is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee