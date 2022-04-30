BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Final

Bucharest Gladiators (BUG) will take on Cluj (CLJ) in the final of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Saturday.

With five wins from eight games, the Gladiators finished in second place in the group stage. They got the better of Baneasa in Qualifier 1 by seven wickets to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Cluj have had to take the longer route after finishing fourth in the standings. They recorded three wins from their eight outings. Cluj got the better of United and Baneasa in the knockouts to make their way to the title match.

BUG vs CLJ Probable Playing XIs

BUG

Kokulan Subramaniyam, Shalitha Aravinda, Cosmin Zavoiu, Tharindu Harshan, Zawwar Ali, Pavel Florin, Ali Jawad, Ali Zain, Manmeet Koli, Imran Haider, Muhammad Moiz.

CLJ

Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sukhi Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Arun Kumar, Ravi Athapaththu, Anand Rajshekara, Satwik Nadigotla, Sohel Sheikh, Nishant Devre.

Match Details

Match: BUG vs CLJ, ECS Romania 2022, Final.

Date and Time: April 30, 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, so both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before accelerating, though.

Today’s BUG vs CLJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Haider is an excellent wicketkeeper who could prove to be key in this game. He is difficult to stop once he gets going.

Batters

M Muhammad has been outstanding in the competition this season and should be the first choice for the captaincy pick in your BUG vs CLJ Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 216 runs in nine games at a strike rate of over 205.

Moiz has also taken 15 wickets in nine games at a fabulous economy rate of 7.38 and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

All-rounders

N Devre is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He's the second-highest scorer in the competition with 254 runs at a strike rate of over 200 and has also taken six wickets.

M Koli, meanwhile, is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He has scored 126 runs so far and has also taken 11 wickets.

Bowlers

R Athapaththu is a handy player to have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has collected ten wickets so far and will hope to add more in this game.

Five best players to pick in BUG vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

M Muhammad (BUG) – 924 points

N Devre (CLJ) – 668 points

M Koli (BUG) – 663 points

V Saini (CLJ) – 604 points

M Mashal (BUG) – 591 points.

Key stats for BUG vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

M Muhammad: 216 runs and 15 wickets

N Devre: 254 runs and 6 wickets

M Koli: 126 runs and 11 wickets

V Saini: 183 runs and 8 wickets

M Mashal: 148 runs and 11 wickets.

BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction

BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Haider, M Muhammad, M Mashal, S Ahmad Umair, N Devre, M Koli, V Saini, W Ahmed, R Athapaththu, A Zawwar, C Zavoiu.

Captain: M Muhammad. Vice-Captain: M Koli.

BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Haider, M Muhammad, M Mashal, S Ahmad Umair, N Devre, M Koli, V Saini, G Mishra, R Athapaththu, S Sahi, C Zavoiu.

Captain: N Devre. Vice-Captain: M Mashal.

