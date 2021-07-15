BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 16th, 2021

The Bucharest Gladiators and Cluj will face each other in the 19th and 20th matches of ECS T10 Romania at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest on Friday.

The Bucharest Gladiators have won just two matches and lost four so far in the competition. Their net run rate is also not helping their case and they are in the fourth in the points table. As the tournament reaches its business end, they will be aiming for a higher finish.

Meanwhile, Cluj have been exceptional with just one defeat in the six games they have played so far in the tournament. Their only defeat came against ACCB. They will look to defeat the Gladiators by a big margin to strengthen their top spot.

Squads to choose from

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

Probable Playing XIs

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu(c), Imran Haider(wk), Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Binod Nepali, Zameer Mushtaq, Patras Masih, Shalitha Prabath, Manmeet Koli, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Mihai Achim

Cluj

Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Anand Rajshekara, Arun Kumar(c), Gaurav Mishra, Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla(wk), Safi Ahmad

Match Details

Match: Bucharest Gladiators vs Cluj, Match 19 & 20

Date and Time (IST): 16th July, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The batsmen have been enjoying the conditions at this venue right from the first game of the tournament. With the wicket not assisting bowlers, fans can expect yet another high-scoring encounter with 120 being the par score.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUG vs CLJ)

BUG vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Cosmin Zavoiu, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim

Captain: Taranjeet Singh Vice-captain: Muhammad Moiz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Imran Haider, Binod Nepali, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Manmeet Koli, Safi Ahmad

Captain: Pavel Florin Vice-captain: Imran Haider

Edited by Ritwik Kumar