Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo - Dream11 Prediction

Bugibba Blasters will take on Gozo in match numbers 17 & 18 of the ECS Malta T10 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BBL vs GOZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are the two teams at the bottom of the points table. Bugibba Blasters are reeling at the very bottom. They have won just two out of their six encounters. Meanwhile, Gozo have three wins and as many losses. Despite both teams being at the bottom end of the spectrum, if either Gozo or Bugibba Blasters win both their remaining encounters, they have a chance of finishing second in the points table.

BBL vs GOZ, Match Details

The 17th and 18th matches of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Bugibba Blasters and Gozo will be played on October 28, 2022, at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The game is set to take place at 1 PM & 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 17 and Match 18.

Match: BBL vs GOZ

Date & Time: October 28, 2022, 1 PM & 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta is usually a very good one to bat on and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

BBL vs GOZ Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bugibba Blasters: L, L, W, L, W

Gozo: W, L, L, W, W

BBL vs GOZ Probable Playing 11 today

Bugibba Blasters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bugibba Blasters Probable Playing XI: Gautam Singh, Suresh Dobal, Narendar Negi, Gaurav Maithani (c & wk), Prajwal Kohad, Pavan Kalyan, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Attinder Singh, Vikas Bisht, Devendra Negi

Gozo Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gozo Probable Playing XI: Maneesh Martin, Indika Perera, Josemon Paulson, Senthil Raj (c & wk), Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhi Abhilash, Ziyad Kalangadan, Abdul Raheem, Jerin Jacob, Stivey Roy, Mohammed Rafeeque

Today’s BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gaurav Maithani (6 matches, 136 runs)

Gaurav Maithani is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 136 runs while striking at 172.15 in this tournament. He has hit 14 sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Abhi Abhilash (5 matches, 4 wickets)

Abhi Abhilash hasn't really fired with the bat yet but he has been very good with the ball. He has four wickets to his name from 7.2 overs that he has bowled across five matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Josemon Paulson (6 matches, 57 runs, 2 wickets)

Josemon Paulson can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has made 57 runs at a strike-rate of 123.91 and has a couple of wickets at an economy of 8.31.

Top Bowler Pick

Stivey Roy (5 innings, 8 wickets)

Stivey Roy has bowled superbly in this T10 league. He has taken eight wickets in five innings and has an excellent economy rate of 4.63.

BBL vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandeep Sasikumar (6 matches, 42 runs, 8 wickets)

Sandeep Sasikumar is in top form with the ball. He returned with eight wickets (joint second-highest in the tournament) and has an economy of 7.42. With the bat, he has chipped in with 42 runs.

Devendra Negi (5 innings, 9 wickets)

Devendra Negi has been absolutely magnificent in this competition. He is at the top of the wicket charts and has picked up nine scalps from five outings at an economy rate of 8.13.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sandeep Sasikumar 42 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Devendra Negi 9 wickets in 5 innings Stivey Roy 8 wickets in 5 innings Gaurav Maithani 136 runs in 6 matches Josemon Paulson 57 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

BBL vs GOZ match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and some wicket-taking bowlers. The likes of Sandeep Sasikumar, Josemon Paulson, Shiv Singh, Devendra Negi and Stivey Roy could be the key picks.

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Gaurav Maithani

Batters: Abhi Abhilash, Maneesh Martin, Pavan Kalyan

All-rounders: Shiv Singh, Sandeep Sasikumar, Josemon Paulson, Narendar Negi

Bowlers: Devendra Negi, Mohammed Rafeeque, Stivey Roy

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Gaurav Maithani, Senthil Raj

Batters: Vikas Bisht, Abhi Abhilash, Maneesh Martin

All-rounders: Shiv Singh, Sandeep Sasikumar, Josemon Paulson

Bowlers: Devendra Negi, Stivey Roy, Attinder Singh

