BBL vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore Matches 9 & 10

Bugibba Blasters (BBL) will take on Southern Crusaders (SOC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday.

The Bugibba Blasters started their ECS T10 Malta Encore campaign with a loss at the hands of Overseas before beating the same opponents in their second outing. The Southern Crusaders, meanwhile, have played four ECS T10 Malta Encore matches so far, winning and losing two apiece.

BBL vs SOC Probable Playing 11 today

Bugibba Blasters: Gaurav Maithani (wk), Fazi Ullah, Vijay Singh, Pulam Bisht, Shiv Singh Rawat, Partha Das (c), Suresh Dobal, Ajay Kumar, Devendra Negi, Ravi Pal, Sohan Singh

Southern Crusaders: Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Ezhaq Masih, Zeshan Yousaf (c), Jojo Thomas, Ishantha Kariyawasam (wk), Muhammad Bilal Khan, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Sunil Jangid, Jani Kanakbhai, Sumair Khan, Lakshitha Senevirathna

Match Details

BBL vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, Matches 9 and 10

Date & Time: November 24th 2021, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been a good one to bat on. After eight ECS T10 Malta Encore games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 85 runs. While three matches have been won by teams batting first, the chasing sides have emerged victorious five times.

Today’s BBL vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeshan Yousaf has been in splendid form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, chipping in with 50 runs and taking six wickets.

Batter

Fazi Ullah has been in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 73 runs at a strike rate of 155.31 in the ECS T10 Malta Encore.

All-rounder

Muhammad Bilal Khan has picked up five wickets in the ECS T10 Malta Encore so far.

Bowlers

Ezhaq Masih has scored 37 runs in addition to taking three wickets in the ECS T10 Malta Encore.

Top 5 best players to pick in BBL vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeshan Yousaf (SOC): 327 points

Muhammad Bilal Khan (SOC): 282 points

Jojo Thomas (SOC): 203 points

Gaurav Maithani (BBL): 149 points

Fazi Ullah (BBL): 115 points

Important stats for BBL vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Bilal Khan: 5 wickets

Zeshan Yousaf: 50 runs & 6 wickets

Gaurav Maithani: 77 runs

Fazi Ullah: 73 runs

BBL vs SOC Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Dream11 Team for Bugibba Blasters vs Southern Crusaders - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeshan Yousaf, Gaurav Maithani, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, Fazi Ullah, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Shiv Singh Rawat, Ravi Pal, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Devendra Negi

Captain: Muhammad Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Fazi Ullah

Dream11 Team for Bugibba Blasters vs Southern Crusaders - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeshan Yousaf, Gaurav Maithani, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, Vijay Singh, Fazi Ullah, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Shiv Singh Rawat, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Devendra Negi

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Zeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Ezhaq Masih

Edited by Samya Majumdar