BUK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 4

Bukhatir XI (BUK) will take on Interglobe Marine (IGM) in the fourth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bukhatir XI will be keen to start their Sharjah CBFS T20 campaign with a victory. Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, will head into the match high on confidence after winning their first match against Vision Shipping by a massive 146-run margin. They are currently placed atop the Sharjah CBFS T20 standings.

BUK vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

BUK XI

Khalid Shah (C), Attah Urrahim, Virtiya Aravind (WK), Ansh Tandon, Jamshaid Zafar, Ghulam Murtaza, Renjith Mani, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Hassan Khalid, Muhammad Mudassar, Unaib Rehman.

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (C), Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Amjad Gul.

Match Details

BUK vs IGM, Match 4, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 9th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 166 runs.

Today’s BUK vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Virtiya Aravind: Aravind has scored 334 runs at a strike rate of 130-plus in eight Club One matches.

Batters

Asif Khan: Khan was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match, scoring 125 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 192-plus.

Attah Urrahim: Urrahim has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 115.53 and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.7 in four Club One matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: Rizwan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture. He scored 47 runs at a strike rate of close to 147 in the last match against Vision Shipping.

Ghulam Murtaza: Murtaza has scored 232 runs while also picking up nine wickets in 20 T10 matches.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: Tahir bowled exceptionally well in the last match against Vision Shipping, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 3.8. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Mohammad Amir: Amir picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.3 in the last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUK vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Imran Tahir (IGM) - 183 points

Asif Khan (IGM) - 175 points

Mohammad Amir (IGM) - 103 points

Shahnawaz Khan (IGM) - 66 points

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (IGM) - 65 points

Important Stats for BUK vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan: 125 runs in 1 match; SR - 192.3

Imran Tahir: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.8

Mohammad Amir: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.3

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: 47 runs in 1 match; SR - 146.9

Shahnawaz Khan: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.7

BUK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T20)

BUK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Virtiya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Attah Urrahim, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ghulam Murtaza, Renjith Mani, Shahnawaz Khan, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

Captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan. Vice-captain: Virtiya Aravind.

BUK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Virtiya Aravind, Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Attah Urrahim, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ghulam Murtaza, Renjith Mani, Shahnawaz Khan, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Hassan Khalid.

Captain: Virtiya Aravind. Vice-captain: Mohammad Amir.

Edited by Samya Majumdar