BUK vs KAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report  for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 12

Bukhatir XI will take on the Karwan Blues in the 12th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Thursday, 27th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After being postponed earlier, the match between Bukhatir and the Blues has been scheduled for today. Bukhatir XI aren’t having an ideal run as they stand in sixth spot, winning just two of their five games. They come into this game on the back of a two-wicket defeat against The Vision Shipping.

Meanwhile, the Karwan Blues have had a fine journey so far, winning three of their five games to stand third in the table. They are on a two-match winning streak and will be confident after their 70-run win over Savannah Lions in their last outing.

BUK vs KAB Probable Playing 11 Today

Bukhatir XI

Khalid Shah (C) (WK), Ankur Sangwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Jamshaid Zafar, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Mohammad Nabi, Rehman Gul, Irfan Yousufzai, Mohammed Halan, Ansh Tandon

Karwan Blues

Fahad Nawaz(C), Lovepreet Bajwa, Asif Hayat, Waqas Jutt, Ashwanth Valthapa(WK), Ahaan Fernandes, Karthik Meiyappan, Taimoor Malik, Muhammad Farazuddin, Zain Ullah, Umaid Rehman

Match Details

Match: Bukhatir XI vs Karwan Blues, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 27th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a two-paced one. In the last two matches played here, batters have enjoyed batting in the initial stages. Meanwhile, spinners have played a crucial role in the latter half of the match.

Today’s BUK vs KAB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lovepreet Singh: Lovepreet has been a major contributor for the Blues. He has scored 148 runs in four innings and has also been involved in six dismissals.

Batters

Fahad Nawaz: Fahad is the leading run getter for the Blues with 190 runs in five games at an average of 38. He also has four wickets to his name in three innings.

Muhammad Farazuddin: Farazuddin hasn’t got an opportunity to bat but has shone with the ball. He has 11 wickets under his belt in four matches at an economy of just 5.93.

All-rounders

Simranjeet Singh Kang: Simranjeet is the highest wicket taker for Bukhatir XI. He has picked up nine wickets in five games at an economy of just 5.80.

Mohammad Nabi: Nabi is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket. He has scored 74 runs in two games and also has one wicket at an economy of around 6.

Bowlers

Karthik Meiyappan: Karthik has been brilliant with the ball so far for the Blues. He has grabbed 11 wickets in five games at an economy of 7.00.

Ankur Sangwan: Ankur is a valuable pick for today’s match. He has eight wickets to his name in four games at an economy of 7.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUK vs KAB Dream11 prediction team

Karthik Meiyappan: 381 points

Fahad Nawaz: 368 points

Muhammad Farazuddin: 346 points

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 318 points

Mohammad Nabi: 150 points

Important stats for BUK vs KAB Dream11 prediction team

Karthik Meiyappan: 5 matches, 11 wickets

Fahad Nawaz: 5 matches, 190 runs, 4 wickets

Muhammad Farazuddin: 4 matches, 11 wickets

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 5 matches, 9 wickets

Mohammad Nabi: 2 matches, 74 runs, 1 wicket

BUK vs KAB Dream11 Prediction Today

BUK vs KAB Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lovepreet Singh, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farazuddin, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Mohammad Nabi, Karthik Meiyappan, Ankur Sangwan, Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Umaid Rehman, Ahaan Fernandes

Captain: Fahad Nawaz Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

BUK vs KAB Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lovepreet Singh, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farazuddin, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Mohammad Nabi, Karthik Meiyappan, Ankur Sangwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Ansh Tandon, Asif Hayat, Muhammad Mudassar

Captain: Muhammad Farazuddin Vice-Captain: Simranjeet Singh Kang

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee