BUL vs CRO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Bulgaria T20I match – June 23, 2023

Bulgaria and Croatia will face off in the second match of ECN Bulgaria T20I. National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia will host this exciting contest.

Bulgaria and Croatia will play their first T20I of the year. Bulgaria returns to the T20I set-up after the Sofia T20 series last year. The team is all set to host Turkey, Serbia, and Croatia. The series will begin on June 23 and will end with Bronze Final and Final on June 25. Six league matches will be played, with three matches on the same day.

Here are the top three recommended choices for captain or vice-captain in the BUL vs CRO Dream11 prediction.

#3 Sohail Ahmad (CRO) - 7 Credits

Sohail Ahmad is expected to lead the bowling attack for Croatia. The 37-year-old made his T20I debut in 2022. He has featured in two matches and has picked up one wicket in his T20I career.

The medium pacer represents Zagreb Sokol in T10 cricket, where he has scored 241 runs in 21 appearances. In 2023, he scored 82 runs from his five T10 matches with a strike rate of 215.78.

#2 A Ahmadhel (BUL) - 7 Credits

A.Ahmadhel is one of the young all-rounders to watch out for in this series. The 22-year-old Afghanistan-born all-rounder has played in eight T20Is and has gathered six wickets.

Apart from that, he is a regular in the Bulgaria edition of the ECS T10 tournament. In 2023 T10 matches, he has scored 222 runs with 18 sixes and 11 fours, also bagging six wickets.

#1 Saim Hussain (BUL) - 7.5 Credits

Saim Hussain has been consistent since his T20I debut for Bulgaria in 2022. The wicket-keeper batter, who usually bats at number three for the team, has played in 15 T20I matches and scored 492 runs. He has four half-centuries and a ton in his T20I career.

The wicketkeeper has the best score of an unbeaten 108, which came against Malta in 2022. He is the best choice for captaincy in SER vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Match.

