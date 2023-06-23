BUL vs CRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECN Bulgaria T20I, Match 2

The second match of the ECN Bulgaria T20I will see Bulgaria (BUL) square off against Croatia (CRO) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday, June 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BUL vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in the tournament. Both Bulgaria and Croatia will look to get off to a good start with a win in this match.

BUL vs CRO Match Details

The second game of the ECN Bulgaria T20I will be played on June 23 at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BUL vs CRO, Match 2, ECN Bulgaria T20I

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

BUL vs CRO Probable Playing XIs

BUL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BUL Probable Playing XI

S Hussain, Z Soulat, D Krasimirov, H Yusuf, I Zaroo, B Tahiri, Z Asif, C Lakov, A Ahmadhel, G Singh-I, and D Ali.

CRO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CRO Probable Playing XI

P Bosnjak, A Daxini, L Stubbs, A Faletar, V Zanko, W Kamal, D Faletar, N Khan, S Ahmad, A Magdalenic, and H Hajnic.

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - S Hussain

S Hussain is a good keeper and is also a top-order batter. He will get enough number of deliveries to score something significant and hence will be a great pick for the match.

Batter - A Daxini

A Daxini is a top-order batter who can score quick runs at the beginning of the innings. If he gets going, Daxini might give you some vital fantasy points at the start.

All-rounder - B Tahiri

B Tahiri contributes to his team with both the bat and the ball. His ability to score valuable runs and also deliver a couple of overs with the ball makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler - N Khan

N Khan can pick up wickets with the new ball. He is also lethal in the death overs and that makes N Khan an all-round bowler who can pick up some valuable points.

BUL vs CRO match captain and vice-captain choices

V Zanko

V Zanko can be an effective player who can pick up wickets and also score runs for his team. He can pick up points in both innings and that makes him a great captain or vice-captain for the match.

B Tahiri

B Tahiri is a top-order batter and someone who also completes his quota of overs. He will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BUL vs CRO, Match 2

S Hussain

A Daxini

V Zanko

B Tahiri

N Khan

BUL vs CRO Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor players of all trades. All-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Hussain

Batters: D Krasimirov, L Stubbs, A Daxini

All-rounders: Z Asif, B Tahiri, V Zanko, W Kamal

Bowlers: A Ahmadhel, S Ahmad-I, N Khan

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

BUL vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Hussain

Batters: D Krasimirov, L Stubbs, A Daxini

All-rounders: Z Asif, B Tahiri, V Zanko, W Kamal

Bowlers: A Ahmadhel, S Ahmad-I, N Khan

Poll : 0 votes