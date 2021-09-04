BUL vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup 2021, 5th Place Playoff

Bulgaria will take on the Czech Republic in the fifth-place playoff game of the Continental Cup 2021 at the Iflov County Ground in Romania on Saturday.

Both Bulgaria and Czech Republic have been incredibly poor in the Continental Cup. Both sides have lost two in two. While Bulgaria lost to Malta and Luxembourg, Czech Republic conceded defeats against Romania and Hungary.

BUL vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

Prakash Mishra (c), Kevin D’Souza, Hristo Lakov, Ishan Aravinda De Silva, Omar Rassol (wk), Vasil Hristov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Dimo Nikolov, Mukul Kadyan, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu Varghese

CZR XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Kushalkumar Mendon, Sahil Grover, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Kayul Mehta, Sameera Waththage

Match Details

BUL vs CZR, 5th Place Playoff, Continental Cup 2021

Date and Time: 4th September, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Iflov County Ground, Romania

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iflov County Ground in Romania is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty frequent at the venue and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s BUL vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Grover could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

K Mendon is a reliable batsman who can play big shots and look for boundaries. He scored 21 runs in the previous game.

All-rounders

Hristo Lakov has been exceptional lately and should be considered among the captaincy choices for your BUL vs CZR Dream11 fantasy team. Against Malta, he scored 62 runs and also picked up a couple of wickets.

A Ashokan was also sensational for the Czech Republic in their match against Romania. He scored a half-century and picked up a wicket.

Bowler

K Gilham comes into the game on the back of a two-wicket haul in the previous match. He has been in fine form in the Continental Cup.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

H Lakov (BUL) – 140 points

A Ashokan (CZR) – 112 points

K Gilham (CZR) – 66 points

S Davizi (CZR) – 53 points

S Grover (CZR) – 43 points

Important stats for BUL vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

H Lakov: 62 runs and 2 wickets

A Ashokan: 51 runs and 1 wicket

K Gilham: 2 wickets

S Davizi: 26 runs and 1 wicket

S Grover: 14 runs

BUL vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (Continental Cup)

BUL vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, K Mendon, D K Nikolov, K D’Souza, H Lakov, A Ashokan, S Davizi, P Mishra, K Gilham, A Waqar, A Jacob

Captain: H Lakov. Vice-captain: A Ashokan

BUL vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, K Mendon, D K Nikolov, K D’Souza, H Lakov, A Ashokan, S Davizi, K Mehta, K Gilham, A Waqar, A Jacob

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: K Gilham

Edited by Samya Majumdar