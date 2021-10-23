BUL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20, Match 4

Bulgaria (BUL) will lock horns with Gibraltar (GIB) in the fourth match of the Valletta Cup T20 at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Saturday.

Bulgaria are currently fourth in the points table after starting their Valletta Cup T20 campaign with a loss. They lost their tournament opener to Switzerland by eight wickets. Gibraltar, on the other hand, have lost their first two Valletta Cup T20 matches and are placed third in the standings. Switzerland defeated them by nine wickets in their previous match.

BUL vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

BUL XI

Omar Rasool (WK), Saim Hussain, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kevin DSouza, Aravinda De-Silva, Sulaiman Ali, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (C), Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Ivaylo Katzarski

GIB XI

Luke Collado (WK), Phil Raikes, Kenroy Nestor, Charles Harrison, Chris Delaney, Balaji Pai (C), James Fitzgerald, Louis Bruce, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Andrew Reyes

Match Details

BUL vs GIB, Match 4, Valletta Cup T20

Date and Time: 23rd October 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta favors batters and is expected to play out the same way once again on Saturday. But the pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match. The average first-innings score at the venue is 145 runs.

Today’s BUL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Omar Rasool: Although Rasool has failed to perform with the bat so far, he is a quality batter who can prove to be a crucial pick in this game. He has scored 24 runs in two Valletta Cup T20 matches at a strike rate of 95.45.

Batters

Phil Raikes: Raikes is a reliable top-order batter who has smashed 50 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 142.85.

Chris Delaney: Delaney has underperformed according to his standards, but he is expected to contribute well on Saturday. He has scored 33 runs in two Valletta Cup T20 matches.

All-rounders

Balaji Pai: Pai has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Valletta T20 Cup. He has scored 31 runs and scalped two wickets in two games.

Louis Bruce: Bruce has been in decent form with the bat, having amassed 88 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 107.31. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Albin Jacob: Jacob is a quality bowler who can provide crucial breakthroughs for his side. He failed to pick up a wicket, but played a crucial 19-run knock against Switzerland in the previous Valletta Cup T20 match.

Andrew Reyes: Reyes has the ability to contain the run-flow as well as pick up vital wickets. Although he was wicketless in the previous match, he is expected to perform well on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai (GIB) - 108 points

Louis Bruce (GIB) - 105 points

Phil Raikes (GIB) - 77 points

Charles Harrison (GIB) - 54 points

Chris Delaney (GIB) - 52 points

Important Stats for BUL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai: 31 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 91.17 and ER - 6.37

Louis Bruce: 88 runs in 2 matches; SR - 107.31

Phil Raikes: 50 runs in 2 matches; SR - 142.85

Charles Harrison: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.83

Chris Delaney: 33 runs in 2 matches; SR - 80.48

BUL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup T20)

BUL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction - Valletta Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rasool, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Delaney, Phil Raikes, Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Hristo Lakov, Louis Bruce, Albin Jacob, Ivaylo Katzarski, Andrew Reyes.

Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

BUL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction - Valletta Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omar Rasool, Kenroy Nestor, Charles Harrison, Phil Raikes, Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Prakash Mishra, Louis Bruce, Albin Jacob, Ivaylo Katzarski, Andrew Reyes.

Captain: Louis Bruce. Vice-captain: Balaji Pai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar