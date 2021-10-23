BUL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20, Match 4

Bulgaria (BUL) will lock horns with Gibraltar (GIB) in the fourth match of the Valletta Cup T20 at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Saturday.
Bulgaria are currently fourth in the points table after starting their Valletta Cup T20 campaign with a loss. They lost their tournament opener to Switzerland by eight wickets. Gibraltar, on the other hand, have lost their first two Valletta Cup T20 matches and are placed third in the standings. Switzerland defeated them by nine wickets in their previous match.
BUL vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today
BUL XI
Omar Rasool (WK), Saim Hussain, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kevin DSouza, Aravinda De-Silva, Sulaiman Ali, Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (C), Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Ivaylo Katzarski
GIB XI
Luke Collado (WK), Phil Raikes, Kenroy Nestor, Charles Harrison, Chris Delaney, Balaji Pai (C), James Fitzgerald, Louis Bruce, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Andrew Reyes
Match Details
BUL vs GIB, Match 4, Valletta Cup T20
Date and Time: 23rd October 2021, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.
Pitch Report
The track at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta favors batters and is expected to play out the same way once again on Saturday. But the pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match. The average first-innings score at the venue is 145 runs.
Today’s BUL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Omar Rasool: Although Rasool has failed to perform with the bat so far, he is a quality batter who can prove to be a crucial pick in this game. He has scored 24 runs in two Valletta Cup T20 matches at a strike rate of 95.45.
Batters
Phil Raikes: Raikes is a reliable top-order batter who has smashed 50 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 142.85.
Chris Delaney: Delaney has underperformed according to his standards, but he is expected to contribute well on Saturday. He has scored 33 runs in two Valletta Cup T20 matches.
All-rounders
Balaji Pai: Pai has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Valletta T20 Cup. He has scored 31 runs and scalped two wickets in two games.
Louis Bruce: Bruce has been in decent form with the bat, having amassed 88 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 107.31. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.
Bowlers
Albin Jacob: Jacob is a quality bowler who can provide crucial breakthroughs for his side. He failed to pick up a wicket, but played a crucial 19-run knock against Switzerland in the previous Valletta Cup T20 match.
Andrew Reyes: Reyes has the ability to contain the run-flow as well as pick up vital wickets. Although he was wicketless in the previous match, he is expected to perform well on Saturday.
Top 5 best players to pick in BUL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team
Balaji Pai (GIB) - 108 points
Louis Bruce (GIB) - 105 points
Phil Raikes (GIB) - 77 points
Charles Harrison (GIB) - 54 points
Chris Delaney (GIB) - 52 points
Important Stats for BUL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team
Balaji Pai: 31 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 91.17 and ER - 6.37
Louis Bruce: 88 runs in 2 matches; SR - 107.31
Phil Raikes: 50 runs in 2 matches; SR - 142.85
Charles Harrison: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.83
Chris Delaney: 33 runs in 2 matches; SR - 80.48
BUL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rasool, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Delaney, Phil Raikes, Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Hristo Lakov, Louis Bruce, Albin Jacob, Ivaylo Katzarski, Andrew Reyes.
Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omar Rasool, Kenroy Nestor, Charles Harrison, Phil Raikes, Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Prakash Mishra, Louis Bruce, Albin Jacob, Ivaylo Katzarski, Andrew Reyes.
Captain: Louis Bruce. Vice-captain: Balaji Pai.