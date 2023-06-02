BUL vs GRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Bulgaria T10 match – June 3, 2023

Bulgaria and Greece will square off in the first and fourth matches on Day 1 of the ECI Bulgaria T10, 2023 on June 3. Both matches will be played at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, with the first at 11:15 AM and the other at 05:15 PM IST.

Bulgaria boasts a more experienced squad in comparison to Greece, whose lineup consists of relatively inexperienced players. Aslam Mohammad and Georgios Galanis are the key Greece players to watch out for. Meanwhile, Bulgaria's prominent players include Manan Bashir, Zain Asif, and Prakash Mishra, who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

Following are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain for your BUL vs GRE Dream11 prediction team of the upcoming matches:

#3 Aslam Mohammad (GRE) - 8.5 credits

Aslam Mohammad, a crafty off-spin bowler, possesses the ability to make valuable contributions with the bat lower down the order. Known for his subtle variations and flight, he has the skill to deceive even the most experienced batters and pick up crucial wickets. This year, he has participated in six T10 matches, accumulating 117 runs and taking three wickets with the ball.

Aslam is undoubtedly a top pick for your Dream11 prediction team for the BUL vs GRE matches.

#2 Manan Bashir (BUL) - 8.5 credits

Manan Bashir is a talented cricketer who hails from Bulgaria. He is best known for his explosive batting skills. In just eight T10 matches, he has accumulated a remarkable 340 runs, displaying his ability to consistently score runs in a short format of the game.

Bashir's outstanding strike rate of 244.60 indicates his aggressive approach at the crease, where he looks to score quickly and dominate the opposition bowlers.

With his ability to make a significant impact in a short span of time, Manan is someone you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain in your BUL vs GRE Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Prakash Mishra (BUL) - 8 credits

Prakash Mishra is a highly versatile Bulgarian cricketer known for his strong all-round abilities and international experience. With an aggressive batting style, he excels at playing attacking strokes and scoring runs quickly.

Mishra's bowling technique involves generating significant swing and movement off the pitch, posing challenges for opposing batsmen.

His exceptional all-round skills make him a valuable asset to the Bulgarian cricket team. Considering his impact potential, it is recommended to select him as a captain or vice-captain in your BUL vs GRE Dream11 prediction team, as he could greatly influence the outcome of the games.

